Alfredo is taken to the hospital unconscious and the test results leave Pat shattered: “a tumor”

In face and courage, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) has an unknown illness, which causes great concern to Pat (Paolla Oliveira). On the other hand, a situation will completely change the course of history after the man passes out in his house.

In the next chapters, Alfredo will be found unconscious and, of course, will end up in the hospital. There, the character of Carmo Dalla Vecchia will be examined by doctors, who will submit him to a battery of important tests. After a long wait, the result will come out.

In scenes scheduled to air on July 19, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) will listen carefully to the doctor’s explanations about Alfredo’s diagnosis: “a tumor”. She, in turn, will be devastated by the news. Then she will receive the support of friends.

The plot is written by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Zé Dasilva, Julia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson. The artistic direction is by Natalia Grimberg. The general direction is Adriano Mello. In the main roles, the seven o’clock soap opera features Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado, Taís Araújo, Mariana Santos, Ícaro Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Paulo Lessa and Carmo Dalla Vecchia.