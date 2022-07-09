Amid the success, Zé Felipe announces a brief break in his career and explains the reason: “I want to see my daughter”

The singer will be away from the stage for a while and explained the reason to the fans

The singer Zé Felipeowner of current hits like “Evil” and “Bandit” he announced in an interview with the columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash UOL, who will take a brief break from his career. Currently, the sertanejo has a schedule with more than 20 shows scheduled per month.

Married to the influencer Virginia Fonseca and father of the little one Maria Alicethe star informed that the break will be given so that he can enjoy some time with the birth of his next daughter, Mary flowerwhich is expected to arrive in the world in the month of October.

“I have memories of my dad leaving the house in June and July, doing about 30 shows, and I missed him. I want to be close to my family. That’s why, from the month Maria Flor is born, I’ll be 30 days without a show. I want to see my daughter born and be close to them”, explains the same.

Speaking of his wife, Zé took the opportunity to thank him for all the support he receives from her: “Virginia dancing is 50% of my success, there’s no way. The other 50% is God, right? He blesses and gives inspiration to these songs. And then there’s the audience. I always say that the important thing is to do what you like. I make music to make people happy and, even if there are people who criticize, people welcome what I do”, declared.