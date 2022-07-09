Amount overcharged on the electricity bill will be refunded; value will fall?

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned a bill that establishes the refund to the consumer of undue charges in the electricity bill. The new law went through a vote in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Federal Senate before receiving the signature of the representative.

Read more: Electricity bill: energy distributors bet on debt renegotiation programs

From now on, with the determination of the measure, the National Electric Energy Agency (ring) will be responsible for transferring the amounts to consumers who identify undue charges on the account.

Refund of BRL 60 billion

In 2017, the Federal Supreme Court determined that the ICMS charged from energy distributors should not be part of the tax calculation basis. PIS/Cofins which affects tariffs. This decision allowed distributors to receive a refund of approximately R$60 billion.

However, the Supreme Court also understood that the values ​​actually belonged to consumers. In this sense, data from Aneel show that approximately R$ 47.6 billion still remains to be refunded to consumers.

The law also requires Aneel to carry out an “extraordinary” tariff review as a way of organizing the refund process. In this case, the PIS/Cofins credits overcharged, which were contested by the distributors until January 2022, must be passed on to consumers in the form of a tariff reduction.

Will the value of the electricity bill fall with the return of ICMS?

According to experts, the law that provides for refunding double charges on the electricity bill will not bring immediate relief to consumers. What happens is that, in some states, the additional “credit” will be swallowed up by new increases in the electricity bill.

“It is important to clarify that the PIS/Cofins discount mitigates the readjustment value. There are other items that make up this calculation [da tarifa de energia]”, said Aneel in a note.

As in the case of São Paulo, whose average increase in energy bills will be 12.04% starting this month, according to Enel Distribuição São Paulo (Enel SP). The same applies to Tocantins, whose PIS/Cofins credits will not be able to account for the average increase of 14.78% foreseen in the electricity bill.