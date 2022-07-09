Ana Maria lives a secret relationship inside Globo and the relationship is exposed on TV

According to Fabíola Reipert, the presenter would be having an affair with a co-worker.

Ana Maria Braga has been occupying the spotlight in recent weeks due to the troubled process of separation from ex-husband Johnny Lucet, however, according to Fabiola Reipert, from Record, the Globo presenter is not in the mood to wait for an official divorce and has already started a new romance, this time with a co-worker.

Ana Maria’s alleged affair was revealed this Friday, 08, in the final moments of the Poison Hour. “Fabiola, who is the famous woman who has a new boyfriend?”, asked Reinaldo Gottino, still maintaining a mystery. “People Ana Maria Braga. I found out that Ana Maria Braga is on a trelelê with an editor who works with her”, told the journalist from Record, who also gave the boy’s name.

“His name is Fabio. I don’t have a picture of him, but whenever she wants to confirm I’ll show him who it is. He’s handsome, he went to her July party, he danced a square dance with her”, detailed Reipert, noting that the two are together and have already come out to those closest to them.

“Ana Maria is 73 years old, she has been going through a divorce process there with that Frenchman Johnny Lucet. They got married in February 2020 and separated after 1 years and 3 months. She’s trying to get a divorce but he doesn’t sign it”, concluded the famous, promising to release the photos of her boyfriend from Global as soon as she can.

RECORD HAS ALREADY EXPOSE THREATS FROM ANA MARIA’S EX

Ana Maria Braga went to court to get a divorce from Johnny Lucet
Ana Maria Braga went to court to get a divorce from Johnny Lucet- Photo: Reproduction / Record

As stated by Fabíola, Ana Maria Braga entered the Portuguese court to obtain a divorce from chef Johnny Lucet, who is French, but lives in Portugal.

The blonde would have ended her brief relationship with the European in June 2021 and according to what was reported by Record at the time, Johnny has a secret diary with information about the famous and would be using the object to threaten the blonde.

