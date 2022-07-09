“And there are still people who say…”; after controversy with journalist, Arthur Aguiar does not shut up and mocks critics

Arthur Aguiar, champion of the BBB 22, returned to mock the critics last Thursday (7). On Instagram Stories, the husband of Maira Cardi shared a post in which a fan showed the print with the tag “Ten million Casa Revirada” in the Trending Topics (most commented subjects of the moment) of Twitter.

The members of the bakery (fandom of the ex-Rebelde) raised the tag in reference to the song Casa Revirada, which reached the mark of 10 million streams on Spotify. “You amazing as always. And there are still people who say that we failed, huh“, wrote the artist.

Shortly before, the actor responded to a journalist who would have pointed out Arthur’s alleged failure in his musical career. “Bro, I’m tired of clueless news like this! Find out before talking nonsense. I won’t shut up anymore. Good! Failed where? A career is built! It’s not done overnight, no“, fired the eternal Duca de Workout.

Then, Aguiar highlighted that he took a break from music to undergo surgery. “I just took a break from everything because of the surgery I had to do. Only that! These titles as always very appealing and clueless. I won’t shut up anymore! Let’s see who failed when I recover“, finished.