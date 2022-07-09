André Gonçalves is arrested for not paying alimony | Column Fábia Oliveira

André Gonçalves, 46, spent a night in the José Frederico Marques jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of Rio, due to the non-payment of alimony by Valentina Benini, 18 years old. The actor was arrested on Thursday (7) and released the next day after a custody hearing.

According to sources in the column, Gonçalves cried a lot throughout the audience. The actor will serve his sentence at home, wearing an electronic anklet. Justice decreed the actor’s arrest for failing to honor the payment of the amount since 2007, which at the time would be R$ 4,500 per month.

The lawsuit is brought by the young woman’s mother, journalist Cynthia Benini, whose relationship with André lasted four years. The debt with Valentina is already over R$350,000. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, he revealed that he tried to borrow R$450,000, but was denied. Danielle Winits, wife of the actor, would have offered help, but he claims to have refused.

The pre-candidate for state deputy for Rio de Janeiro had his house arrest decreed in November by the Justice of Santa Catarina, but he did not wear an electronic anklet because he could not be found.

This is not the only family imbroglio that Gonçalves is involved in. On December 11 of last year, another request for house arrest was made public, now in Rio de Janeiro. The actor stopped paying alimony to his eldest daughter, Manuela. The young woman will turn 23 in February and has been in the process since she came of age.

Manuela is the result of the actor’s relationship with fellow actress Tereza Seiblitz, 58 years old. According to the young woman, the pension has not been paid correctly for more than 10 years. The debt amount exceeds R$100 thousand.

The student has just produced a film on the theme “father absence”, based on her personal experiences. The medium-length film will be presented as a final paper for the Social Communication/Cinema course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio).

“I cried a lot editing this film, throughout the process,” said Manuela through Instagram Stories. “The film is about father absence and its aftermath,” she declared in another post.

Since being in the spotlight for legal issues, André rarely appears at events. But on the 1st of July, the artist honored his wife with the play “A Mentira”, directed by Miguel Falabella.