André Marques buys R$280,000 car to travel with a store

André Marques, 42, already has plans after leaving Rede Globo, where he worked for 27 years. In order to invest even more in his business side, the presenter bought a R$280,000 car to travel the country with his meat store.

In an Instagram post, André shared a video of the car, a Mitsubishi pickup truck. Triton Sport, which already appears with the logo of of meats. “Wake up, child. Dad is here. It’s almost there! Not long. Anxious… world here I come. Shall we cook with me there?”, he commented.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the idea is to travel to discover new cuisines and cultures, in addition to recording content for the internet. André Marques has owned Premium since 2013. The venture has units in Barra da Tijuca and Leblon, both in Rio de Janeiro. He usually introduces the dishes prepared at the places on his social networks.

“I traveled around the world. I met a lot of types of meat, tasted, tasted, Li. I went to Disney of the Gourmet World, which is New York, just to taste different meats. I know exactly what I’m selling and to whom I will sell,” he said in interview with Jornal do Recreio at the time of the inauguration.

Future in the kitchen?

In his farewell text from TV Globo, the actor made it clear that his passion for cooking will be part of his new projects. “I’m going to cook for this Brazil and for the world,” he said.

In an interview with Gshow released in 2019, André Marques, who has never followed the activity professionally, said that the custom of cooking has existed since childhood.

“Actually, it’s love to please others. At home alone, I eat instant noodles and go to sleep. I like to cook for others, see a full house”, he joked.

André Marques says he started to dedicate himself even more in 2014, when he won the third season of “Super Chef Celebridades”, a feature of “Mais Você”.

Departure from André Marques da Globo

He debuted as a presenter in 2002 on the “Video Show”. He presented “Superstar” (2014 and 2015), replaced Ana Maria Braga in “Mais Você”, and later directed “The Voice Kids”, “The Voice Brasil”, “No Limite” and “The Voice +”.

In October 2021, Globo announced that André Marques would no longer be the presenter of “No Limite” in 2022, now led by Fernando Fernandes.

It is worth noting that André Marques does not seem to have pleased fans of the reality show in the 2021 edition, which marked the return of the program and brought together ex-BBBs competing. The criticism was so much that the name of the show’s presenter ended up on Twitter’s Trending Topics.

André Marques also had to replace Tiago Leifert in the edition of “The Voice Brasil”, at the end of 2021. Tiago recorded the first phase of the competition, but left the program for “personal reasons”.