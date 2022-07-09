André Marques buys R$285,000 truck to travel the country with a meat store

André Marques left television in May of this year, after spending almost 30 years hired by Globo. A few months later, the presenter already has a new project in mind. He shared on social media the new pickup he bought, valued at over R$280,000, to travel around Brazil with the meat store he owns.

In 2013, André invested in a business outside the world of television. He opened a meat boutique in an upscale area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, where customers can buy fine and exotic meats, beers, wines and kitchen supplies. Today, the store has a branch, also in the state capital.





The presenter’s new project is linked to the enterprise. He plans to travel around Brazil with his newly purchased truck to explore new cultures, cuisines and produce content for social media.

For this journey, he bought a Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport Pickup, which costs just over R$285,000. He also equipped the vehicle for the task and put a full kitchen in the back of the truck, with a stove and sink.

See photos of the pickup below:







André Marques, Juliana Paes, Chico Pinheiro and other celebrities who recently left Globo



