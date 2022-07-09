Anita has endometriosis; understand what it is and the symptoms of the disease | From them

Marcelo of Assisi Anitta reveals that she suffers from endometriosis and needs surgery; understand the symptoms of the disease

The singer Anitta said on Twitter, this Tuesday, that she received a diagnosis of endometriosis and will need to undergo a surgical procedure to treat the problem. The artist believed she was suffering from recurrent cystitis, an infection that affects the urethra caused by a bacteria. However, she says that the tests did not indicate the presence of microorganisms in the region, which led her doctor to opt for an MRI, which detected endometriosis in the last month.

“She (doctor) did my millionth exam and for the millionth time… IT DOESN’T HAVE BACTERIA. Never had it in any of the exams. The doctor (sent by my guardian angel only can), did an MRI on me at the same time and was la. ENDOMETRIOSIS. The next day she took me to an endometriosis specialist,” the singer wrote on the social network.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease caused by an abnormal inflammation of endometrial cells – tissue that lines the inner walls of the uterus, where the egg is fixed after being fertilized so that the fetus can grow in the case of reproduction.

The problem causes this endometrial tissue to grow outside the uterus, with fragments reaching the ovary, fallopian tubes and other organs in the region. Even outside the uterus, it continues to grow, which causes very intense menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea); pain during or after sexual intercourse; Intestinal and urinary pain and bleeding during menstruation and can lead to difficulties conceiving — about 30% to 40% of women with endometriosis have the ability to reproduce affected.

“It should also draw attention to the diagnosis of irregularities in the menstrual cycle and intestinal alterations during menstruation. The treatment is quite efficient, especially when the disease is identified early”, explains the singer’s doctor, Ludhmila Hajjar, general practitioner, intensivist and professor of cardiology at the University of São Paulo (USP).

As it is a disease linked to menstruation, it usually regresses after menopause, when the hormones responsible for the process are reduced. However, younger women who suffer from the condition can treat it with non-stop contraceptive use — which stops menstruation and the resulting inflammation of the endometrial tissues outside the uterus.

In the case of more serious injuries, such as Anitta’s, surgery may be indicated to remove them. In more advanced cases, it is still possible to perform an operation to completely remove the ovary and uterus, which, however, compromises the ability to become pregnant.

It is important, in case of symptoms, to look for a specialist who can assess the need for tests, confirm the diagnosis and, if applicable, indicate the best treatment.

“Research, guys. Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a different way. They can extend to the bladder and cause terrible pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery.” , warned Anitta on Twitter.

It is not yet known what are the exact causes that lead the endometrium to grow outside the uterus, but studies have indicated that there may be genetic factors related to the problem. According to data from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), endometriosis affects about 10% of Brazilian women, most often between the ages of 25 and 35 years.