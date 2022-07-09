Anitta exposes suffering caused by endometriosis; see forms of treatment

Singer Anitta took to social media this Friday, 8, to communicate the diagnosis of endometriosis and the consequences of the disease on a daily basis. “It’s been nine years of struggle and suffering,” he said in a Twitter post. The most common symptoms of the disease are pain during menstruation and sexual intercourse.

Anitta’s diagnosis only came after nine years of living with the disease, through an MRI. The artist complained that people associated the symptoms of endometriosis with a urinary tract infection or lack of hygiene on the singer’s part. The comments began since Anitta reported, in an interview, feeling pain after sexual intercourse.

“These gentlemen examined me, and I don’t know? To be writing an article with my name about my health problem? Are you trying to say that I don’t have hygiene? Soon I became obsessed with taking care of my larissinha (synonym for vagina).” “We need to talk about endometriosis,” Anitta said.

As mentioned earlier, the most common symptoms of the condition are pain during menstruation and pain during intercourse. Gynecologist Sidney Pearce explains that endometriosis is a gynecological disease in which the endometrium — tissue inside the uterus — grows outside the uterus.

“Usually this is due to a retrograde menstruation, in which the menstrual flow flows back through the uterine cavity, through the tubes, and falls into the pelvis. This endometrial tissue ends up implanting itself in some organs. Mainly fallopian tubes, ovaries, vagina, bladder, appendix and diaphragm,” he explains.







The doctor also points out that 10% of women with the disease may not have the mentioned symptoms. “So another very important symptom to consider is infertility. What we do know is that about 50% of infertile patients have the disease. There may also be the presence of pain during urination; intestinal changes during the menstrual period, such as pain to defecate, chronic pelvic pain, which can last more than six months and that affects only the abdomen.”

The main treatment for the disease is hormonal drugs that block menstruation and the endometrium, such as contraceptives and progesterones. In addition, it is important that the patient has a healthy lifestyle, with physical activities, quality food and anti-inflammatory supplements.

“In the case of patients who do not show improvement with hormonal treatment or in patients who cannot get pregnant, surgical treatment is the most indicated. Because it is a slow disease, which affects women during their menstrual period, in which they spend a few days in pain, it is common for them to take a long time to have this diagnosis. The literature shows that it can take women between eight and 12 years to be diagnosed.”

This was the case of singer Anitta, who took a long time to get the diagnosis. In Fortaleza, there are places that treat patients with endometriosis for free, such as the Maternity School Assis Chateaubriand, the Military Police Hospital, the General Hospital of Fortaleza and the Dr. Caesar Cals.

Forum debates endometriosis and its effects – Free programming

To discuss the matter, the Endometriosis and Surgery Center (NECi) holds the first edition of the Inclusion Forum for Patients with Endometriosis (FiPe) on July 16, at 9 pm, at BS Design, in Fortaleza. The initiative also marks the one-year anniversary of NECi For All, a program that facilitates the treatment of endometriosis for patients who do not have access to supplementary medical care and systematically monitors them through a support group whose main objective is to disseminate information.

Free, FiPe is intended for patients diagnosed with endometriosis and women of reproductive age who may be affected by the disease. The program brings together civil and medical societies around the impact of the pathology on the social life of patients. The event has a hybrid format and, to have access to it, it is necessary to register online, at the link (https://bit.ly/inscrevasenofipe). Registration is free and can be made until the 15th of July.

