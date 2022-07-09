Antibolsonarismo is already greater than antipetismo in SP

Research indicates an unprecedented scenario in the race for the government of São Paulo. With less than three months to go before the election, the toucan candidate, Rodrigo Garcia, appears well behind the PT candidate, Fernando Haddad. It is a new scenario for the state in which the PSDB has maintained a dynasty for almost 30 years, having elected seven consecutive governors, and where anti-petismo has always been an overwhelming force. The electorate in the interior of São Paulo is traditionally conservative and to see them willing to elect a left-wing candidate is surprising.
With the agreement that defined Márcio França’s departure from the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Haddad now sees the real possibility of killing the election in the first round. The Bolsonarista tragedy in Brasília is perhaps the main factor for this new scenario. Antibolsonarism became an important electoral force in the state and overcame antipetismo.
Bolsonaro achieved the feat of being more rejected than Lula in the state, something unthinkable four years ago. In the 2018 presidential elections, Bolsonaro received more than twice as many votes as Haddad in the state and won the contest in 97.8% of São Paulo’s municipalities. In the elections for the São Paulo government, PT candidate Luiz Marinho got 12% of the votes and saw BolsoDoria triumph.
The rise of Bolsonarism changed the game board. Before, support from Alckmin and Márcio França for a PT candidacy in the state would be unthinkable. They are important supports that help to dilute the antipetismo. Haddad will have a very strong platform with the presence of two former governors of Tucanistan, in addition to Lula.
Although rejection of the former president is still high among voters in the state, he would still win the presidential election against Bolsonaro by a 13 percentage point advantage. Bolsonaro is rejected by 64% of Paulistas, while Lula is rejected by 51%. Boulos and Marina da Silva will also be on Haddad’s platform. It is a completely different scenario from 2018, when the PT had only PCdoB as an ally in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes.
Another electoral advantage compared to 2018 is the fact that Haddad has a more palatable profile to São Paulo voters than Luiz Marinho. A professor who was a minister and who dialogues with the business community tends to be a leftist less frightening to São Paulo than a unionist unknown to most.
In the next few days, the PT should announce Haddad’s vice candidate. The PSOL wants the seat, but, given the PT’s recent moves towards the center, it is unlikely, not to say impossible, that this will happen. Choosing a pure leftist ticket would not yield new votes for Haddad, on the contrary, it would put a flea behind the ear of the average Paulista.
The chances of a victory from the left in São Paulo are real, but there is still a long way to go. Despite having cooled, antipetismo remains a major force in the state. If the election goes to the second round, it is certain that the voters of Garcia and Tarcísio will be together to try to stop the PT. With the support of federal and state government machines, the tendency is for both candidacies to grow during the campaign.
Garcia and Tarcísio are little known by the São Paulo electorate, but they have the potential to grow in the polls and win a spot in the second round. Radio and TV time is essential to make them better known and both will have good spaces during the campaign. With the newly signed alliance with União Brasil, Garcia will have almost twice as much exposure time in the free election time on TV and radio compared to his main opponents.
With the support of Kassab’s PSD, Tarcísio will have more time than Haddad. The tendency is for the bolsonarista to grow a little in the polls as the bolsonarista voter begins to identify him as Bolsonaro’s candidate, but this will also increase his rejection. The room for growth for Tarcísio is small, as Bolsonaro is the worst political godfather in the state. Almost 70% of São Paulo states that they will not vote for a candidate nominated by him at all.
Never before in the history of the state of São Paulo has the left had such a promising electoral scenario. A victory will end a cycle of three decades of Tucano hegemony at Palácio dos Bandeirantes and will also be decisive for the presidential election. Haddad is the biggest beneficiary of the alliance that Lula forged with Alckmin and other sectors that have detached themselves from the tucanato. It is ironic to imagine that the end of Tucanistan can be done with a former toucan who until recently was one of the main leaders of the acronym.
In addition to the growth of anti-Bolsonarismo in the state that elected BolsoDoria four years ago, the range of alliances formed by Lula helped to reduce the boiling of the anti-PTism cauldron that has always bubbled in the largest electoral college in the country. Haddad has chances to settle the bill in the first round, but the scenario will change with the beginning of the campaign and that is unlikely to happen. In any case, the PT’s place in the second round seems guaranteed, while Tarcísio and Garcia are going to go out on a limb in search of the same electorate.