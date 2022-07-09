Antibolsonarismo is already greater than antipetismo in SP

Illustration: Rodrigo Bento/The Intercept Brasil; Getty Images

Research indicates an unprecedented scenario in the race for the government of São Paulo. With less than three months to go before the election, the toucan candidate, Rodrigo Garcia, appears well behind the PT candidate, Fernando Haddad. It is a new scenario for the state in which the PSDB has maintained a dynasty for almost 30 years, having elected seven consecutive governors, and where anti-petismo has always been an overwhelming force. The electorate in the interior of São Paulo is traditionally conservative and to see them willing to elect a left-wing candidate is surprising. With the agreement that defined Márcio França’s departure from the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Haddad now sees the real possibility of killing the election in the first round. The Bolsonarista tragedy in Brasília is perhaps the main factor for this new scenario. Antibolsonarism became an important electoral force in the state and overcame antipetismo.

Bolsonaro achieved the feat of being more rejected than Lula in the state, something unthinkable four years ago. In the 2018 presidential elections, Bolsonaro received more than twice as many votes as Haddad in the state and won the contest in 97.8% of São Paulo’s municipalities. In the elections for the São Paulo government, PT candidate Luiz Marinho got 12% of the votes and saw BolsoDoria triumph. The rise of Bolsonarism changed the game board. Before, support from Alckmin and Márcio França for a PT candidacy in the state would be unthinkable. They are important supports that help to dilute the antipetismo. Haddad will have a very strong platform with the presence of two former governors of Tucanistan, in addition to Lula. Although rejection of the former president is still high among voters in the state, he would still win the presidential election against Bolsonaro by a 13 percentage point advantage. Bolsonaro is rejected by 64% of Paulistas, while Lula is rejected by 51%. Boulos and Marina da Silva will also be on Haddad’s platform. It is a completely different scenario from 2018, when the PT had only PCdoB as an ally in the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Another electoral advantage compared to 2018 is the fact that Haddad has a more palatable profile to São Paulo voters than Luiz Marinho. A professor who was a minister and who dialogues with the business community tends to be a leftist less frightening to São Paulo than a unionist unknown to most. In the next few days, the PT should announce Haddad’s vice candidate. The PSOL wants the seat, but, given the PT’s recent moves towards the center, it is unlikely, not to say impossible, that this will happen. Choosing a pure leftist ticket would not yield new votes for Haddad, on the contrary, it would put a flea behind the ear of the average Paulista.

Never before in the history of the state of São Paulo has the left had such a promising electoral scenario.