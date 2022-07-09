Apple starts pre-sale of notebook that can cost up to R$ 29 thousand in Brazil | Technology

Apple opened on Friday (8) the pre-sale of its MacBook Air notebook with M2 chip. The device costs from R$ 13,299 at the brand’s store. With the most powerful specifications, the price can reach up to R$ 29,098.

The new MacBook Air was released in June during Apple’s global developer conference (WWDC). Due to the pre-sale, it will begin to be delivered to buyers from August 16th.

The notebook was the first to receive the M2, a new processor developed by Apple. According to the company, the chip performs 18% better than its M1 predecessor and is almost twice as fast as the most powerful competing chips.

With the new specification, the M2 chip can play more 4K and 8K videos simultaneously, allows for complex video editing without stuttering, and makes programs like Photoshop faster.

New MacBook Air prices go up if customers choose more storage space (up to 2 TB), more RAM (up to 24 GB) and more advanced graphics drive cards. Under these conditions, the price reaches 26,299.

Those who choose to buy the device with the Final Cut Pro video editing and Logic Pro audio editing programs, need to pay an additional R$ 2,799.80. With this, the price of the notebook can reach up to R$ 29,098.80.

Apple has more expensive products

Months before the WWDC, Apple unveiled a product more expensive than the new MacBook Air. The computer for professional use Mac Studio was launched in March for up to BRL 95,000 – the price has dropped to BRL 85,000 today.

The Mac Pro, also aimed at professional use, costs even more: it reaches R$ 527 thousand. The price is charged to those who choose the best specs, including 8TB of SSD storage, 1.5TB of RAM and 64GB of memory on the graphics processing unit.