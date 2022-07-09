Arboleda is released by a surgeon and begins recovery in São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Friday in São Paulo was marked by the return of Robert Arboleda. The Ecuadorian defender, after undergoing medical consultation, was released to start recovery from surgery on his left ankle at the Barra Funda CT.

The defender underwent reassessment with the surgeon on Thursday, removed his plastered splint, placed an immobilizer and began the long rehabilitation work at the Refis.

Arboleda should only return to the field next year, according to forecasts. The defender suffered with a fracture and tore the ligaments of the left ankle in the duel against Palmeiras, on the last day 23 of June.

Arboleda smiles after surgery on her left ankle

The defender was one of the main athletes in Rogério Ceni’s squad and was a sure presence in the Ecuadorian team that will compete in the World Cup.

The surgery, however, should take Arboleda out of the season and the World Cup in Qatar. São Paulo does not disclose the estimated time of recovery.

In 2022, Arboleda played in 24 matches and scored four goals for São Paulo.

