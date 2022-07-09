Aretha Marcos, daughter of Vanusa, asks for money on the internet again: ‘No eating since yesterday’ | celebrities



Rio – Aretha Marcos, from Vanusa, once again asked for money on the internet. The former child presenter, 48, published an appeal on her Instagram this Friday morning (8), stating that she has not eaten for a day.

“Could any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that explores my private life, could you at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m very grateful to be your toy,” she wrote her in the caption of an image that shared her bank account details.

This is not the first time Aretha has asked for money online. In 2020, she made a virtual crowdfunding to buy her own home worth R$150,000, but only raised R$5,000. In the video she posted at the time, she explained her reasons.

“I haven’t worked since 2012. My children’s connection with me was totally weakened, due to the fact that the mother was not financially able to relate to her children. I’ve moved five times, looking for a place where I can have work, recover my health, my psychic. Now, I want to have a house of my own”, reported Aretha. Anyone who can help me by depositing a little bit in my account, I really appreciate it. It helps me make my dream come true,” she said, holding up a sign with her bank details.

According to information from Jornal Extra, Aretha has been living on rent for four years, alone and isolated in a simple, settler’s house, located in a village inside a farm owned by actress Helena Ranaldi’s parents, in Piracaia, in the interior of São Paulo. .

Sister of businessman Rafael Vanucci, Aretha is the daughter of singer Vanusa, who died in November 2020 with singer Antônio Marcos, who is also the father of actress Paloma Duarte. After her mother’s death, Aretha revealed that they had a rocky relationship in the later years of Vanusa’s life. She practically cut ties with her mother and the rest of the family.

“The truth about my estrangement from my mother involves crimes, bribery, persecution and violence of all kinds… as well as benefits for the rule of silence. That’s all!”, she said at the time.