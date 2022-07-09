Aretha Marcos, daughter of Vanusa, asks for money on the web again – Behavior

Aretha Marcos, shared her bank details when making an appeal to her followers (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Montagem)

Aretha Marcos, daughter of singers Vanusa (1947-2020) and Antnio Marcos (1945-1992), used social media and returned to ask for financial help on the web.

The artist, who was a musical success between 1984 and 2010, used her official Instagram profile to publicize her current account to receive contributions from artists who sympathized with her situation, she said she has been since this last Thursday (07/07). 07), without eating.

At 48 years of age, Aretha lives a secluded life in a simple house, located inside a farm owned by actress Helena Ranaldi’s parents, in Piracaia, in the interior of So Paulo, after dedicating herself for years to her artistic career. She debuted on TV at the age of six, in the special Noah’s Ark, based on the work of Vinicius de Moraes (1913-1980). On TV Globo, she participated in specials Pirlimpimp (1982) and Plunct, Plact, Zuuum (1983), among other children’s programs.

“Could any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that exploits my private life, could at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. I’m very grateful to be your toy,” she wrote. this Friday (07/08), which published an image of the bank data.

In the publication’s comments tab, several followers criticized Aretha Marcos’ appeal. “Work n good,” wrote one netizen. “like that, if it sticks, it sticks”, reinforced another. “Honey, you’re new, get a job and stop humiliating yourself,” a third responded. “Have you tried to work? That’s how people support themselves, at least the ‘normal'”, joked a follower. “Aff everything, how did you get to this point”, fired a user.

However, there are those who have sympathized with the request for help. “Sing again, honey, you can do it and you have a huge talent”, highlighted one fan. “Everything will work out, you just have to ask the right people, you will get out of this, God is in charge”, commented another. “You sing very well, you have perfect oratory, friendly and countless qualities! I’m sure everything will work out. Believe and make it happen”, reinforced an admirer.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Aretha asks for money on social networks. At the beginning of last year, she made a virtual crowdfunding to raise R$150,000 to buy a house, but she only managed to get R$5,000.

