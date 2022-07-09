Aretha Marcos, daughter of Vanusa, asks for money on the web again







At 48 years old, Aretha Marcos shared her bank details when making an appeal to her followers. Photo: Instagram/@arethamarcos / Famous and Celebrities

Aretha Marcos, daughter of singer Vanusa, who died at the age of 73 in November 2020, again asked for financial help on the web.

On her official Instagram profile, the former child presenter, who is 48 years old, shared her bank details and appealed to her followers, stating that she has been without food since this last Thursday, 7th.

“Could any of the artists who play, defend, protect and benefit from the game that exploits my private life, could you at least deposit money for a coffee? I haven’t eaten since yesterday. her in the publication caption.

This is not the first time Aretha has asked for money on social media. At the beginning of last year, she made a virtual crowdfunding with the purpose of raising R$ 150 thousand to buy a house, but she only managed to get R$ 5 thousand.

The daughter of singer Vanusa has been living on rent for four years, alone and isolated in a simple, settler house. The property is located in a village within a farm owned by actress Helena Ranaldi’s parents, in Piracaia, in the interior of São Paulo.

It is worth remembering that Aretha is the daughter of Vanusa with singer Antônio Marcos, who died in 1992. The former presenter is also the sister of businessman Rafael Vanucci.