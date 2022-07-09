Arrested for throwing artifact in Lula’s act is charged with explosion

Arrested in the act on suspicion of throwing explosives at a rally of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Rio de Janeiro, André Stefano Dimitriu Alves de Brito was charged with the crime of explosion.

The device contained explosives from the June festivities, according to the Rio de Janeiro Military Police. Lula was not present at the time of the attack.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said that the explosive device was seized and will undergo forensic examination. The man will be referred for custody hearing.

As he fled the scene, the man was detained by police officers from the 5th Battalion and taken to the 5th Police Station, in Mem de Sá. According to the corporation, 3 witnesses accompanied the police officers in the presentation of the occurrence and were heard about the case.

The PT adviser informed the Power 360 that 2 fireworks were thrown towards the event stage. “There was no feces, they made noise, but no one was hurt, nor was there a riot”the team announced.

The crime of explosion carries a penalty of 3 to 6 years, in addition to a fine, if convicted. According to the Penal Code, it refers to “to expose the life, physical integrity or property of others to danger, by means of an explosion, throwing or simple placement of a dynamite device or a substance with similar effects”.

during the event Lula In Rioin Cinelândia (RJ), the former president said that defeating Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is a “a matter of honor to the Brazilian people”. In addition, Lula declared support for Marcelo Freixo’s (PSB) candidacy for the government of Rio.

On Instagram, Lula thanked everyone present at the rally which, according to him, “love freedom and democracy”.

It’s not the 1st time that an attack like this hits an event where the PT is present. In June 2022, a drone poured a foul-smelling liquid against supporters of the presidential candidate.