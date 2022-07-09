Atltico vs Palmeiras: see dates of the Copa Libertadores duels

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico The last four matches between Atltico and Palmeiras ended in a tie

Conmebol has set the dates for the quarter-final clashes of the Copa Libertadores. Atltico will face Palmeiras, in a rematch of last year’s semifinal.

The first leg will be on August 3, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The return departure will be on August 10, at the same time, at Allianz Parque. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

Atltico and Palmeiras faced each other in last year’s semifinal. In the first game, a goalless draw at Allianz Parque, with a penalty missed by Hulk. The return match, in Mineiro, ended in a tie at 1 to 1. The São Paulo team ended up qualifying by the rule of the goal scored away from home as a tiebreaker (rule excluded in 2022).

To reach the quarterfinals, Atltico qualified first in their group, with three victories, two draws and one defeat. In the round of 16, he passed Emelec, from Ecuador, with a 1-1 draw away from home and a 1-0 victory at Mineiro.

Palmeiras reached the quarterfinals with 100% success in Libertadores. In the round of 16, Alviverde scored twice at Cerro Porteo, in Paraguay: 3-0 away from home and 5-0 at home.

Who’s the favorite?

After qualifying against Emelec, Turkish coach Mohamed said that Atltico would be favorites in the quarter-final clash. “Whoever it is, we’re always favorites playing at home. Then we have to see how it goes and how we have to play. If with Palmeiras, we’ll have to play as a visitor. But we consider ourselves favorites. We always consider ourselves favorites. We have the dream of the Copa Libertadores, that’s why we consider ourselves favorites”, he said.

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, avoided controversy by answering the white-and-white commander. “I don’t usually comment on statements made by opposing coaches. Let’s do our job as we always do. Tomorrow we will rest, think about the next game, which is the most important thing, and continue on our way”, declared the coach who then designed the next phase match.

“We know that a great opponent, with a great coach. The team that invests the most, with a great squad, great players. Whoever it is, we play to win. We don’t control what others say, but an excellent team and will It will be a big tie with a home and away game. When that game arrives, we will prepare to do what we have to do, which is play football”, said the Portuguese coach.