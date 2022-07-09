Audi makes A3 Sedan more powerful to meet Brazilian legislation – 07/08/2022

The new generation of the Audi A3 was launched in the national market at the end of last year, in the Sportback and Sedan versions. Now, it has received changes to adapt to the new phase (L7) of the Brazilian emission reduction program, Proconve. The brand now equips both models with a 48V battery, turning them into mild hybrids.

In these types of vehicles, the battery powers a small electric motor that is not capable of moving the wheels by itself. However, it helps the combustion engine, even being able to deactivate it in some situations, such as on descent. This function is known as coasting.

The result is reduced consumption and pollutant emissions. In the case of the A3, it also gave the model extra power, making it faster. Before, the 2.0 turbo delivered 190 hp. Now, there are 204 hp, with the help of the small electric motor.

Prices also got higher. The car was launched in Brazil in November 2021 from R$229,990 for the S Line version and R$264,990 for the Performance Black. Now, the values ​​are R$ 269,990 and R$ 289,990, respectively – valid for both the hatch and the sedan.

The A3 with the 48V battery has been on sale since March. Only now, however, Audi has announced its launch. The brand also made changes to the A4 and A5 Sportback. The models kept their 12V batteries, but with changes to suit the Proconve.

Performance

The A3 was tested in two laps at the Interlagos circuit, in the south of São Paulo. Audi’s aim was to show its aptitude for accelerating. The model, evaluated in the sedan option, brings 30 mkgf of torque and a seven-speed automatic transmission and two clutches. Traction is front.

Driving modes include comfortable, economical and dynamic, which prepare the sedan to deliver maximum sportiness. There are, however, no changes to the suspension, only the responses of the engine-gearset and steering.

With electronic systems to improve stability, the A3 Sedan has precise responses in corners, but does not hide its true aptitude: being a comfortable car for everyday life. So much so that the steering is not so much firmer in sport mode than in comfortable. The weight increases, but very subtly.

On the other hand, the responses of the engine-gearbox set are much stronger in dynamic mode. The RPM goes up and the A3 Sedan is ready to be accelerated. The responses are agile in accelerations, resumes and exits of curves. According to Audi, the model goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds.

Highlights of the A3 Sedan

All versions of the A3 come from the factory with full-LED headlights, MMI multimedia center (fast, intuitive and touch-sensitive) and configurable virtual instrument panel. Other highlights are the rear camera, the air conditioning with two temperature zones and the face key.

In the top version, there is a premium sound system and front sports seats (with electric adjustments for the driver). This option also brings assistance with parking maneuvers and panoramic sunroof.

The anti-glare Matrix headlamps are optional for both versions (for R$ 8,500). The list of extras for the Performance Black option also includes the Bang&Olufsen sound system (R$6,000) and the carbon fiber spoiler at the rear (R$12,000).

With a length of 4.50 meters, a height of 1.43 meters and a wheelbase of 2.63 meters, the A3 Sedan has 425 liters of trunk capacity. The interior finish is exquisite and the wide, darkened front grille is the highlight of the design.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Cars.