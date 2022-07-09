Babies die after being rescued in private day care – Gerais

The 7-month-old baby was taken to the Nova Serrana UPA (photo: Publicity / Nova Serrana City Hall) Two babies died this Friday (7/8), in Nova Serrana, in the Midwest of Minas, after being rescued unconscious from two private day care centers, also called little hotel. The causes of death are still unknown.

One of the incidents was attended by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) in the morning, in the Planalto neighborhood.

When the team arrived at the scene, they found the parents, who were already taking the 7-month-old boy to the hospital.

The professionals took over the service. The baby was in cardiorespiratory arrest (CPA).

The resuscitation maneuvers were initiated and proceeded to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), where the teams invested in resuscitation. However, the boy did not resist.

According to the medical team of the Advanced Support Unit (USA), the baby’s cardiorespiratory arrest was not caused by choking, “because there was no secretion of any type of secretion, as usually occurs in cases of choking, during the maneuvers”.

3 month old baby

The other case was attended by the Military Police (PM), in the Campo Belo neighborhood. When police arrived, the 3-month-old baby was unconscious with suspected choking. He was taken to the hospital by the soldiers themselves, but he did not survive.

In both cases, the causes of death were not confirmed.

The day care centers have not yet taken a position on the cases.

In a note, the Civil Police reported that, in relation to the death of the 7-month-old baby, as soon as it was triggered, it took all the necessary steps and opened a police investigation to investigate the case.

“The technical expert attended the scene and carried out the usual work. The investigations are still in progress, and PCMG is awaiting the result of the autopsy report that will determine the cause of the child’s death.”, he said.

Regarding the second case, the death of the three-month-old baby, the organ has not yet manifested itself.

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM