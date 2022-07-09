Between observations and applause: how was Corinthians’ open training for Vítor Pereira

In addition to become Corinthians, maloqueiro and suffererVítor Pereira has also been increasingly idolized by the fans of Corinthians.

This Friday (9), during open training held at Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians coach was cheered by Fiel who was present. Walking in the center of the lawn, the Portuguese waved to all sectors of the stadium.

When the work began, one could see a very observant Vítor. The technical applications come little from him, being much more from his assistant Filipe Almeida, who during the different works in reduced field took breaks, changes of sides and interventions.

Vítor in observer mode at Timão training (Photo: Fábio Lázaro/Lancepress)

Vítor circulated at different points on the lawn, to have different views of the activities. From time to time I talked individually with some players, like that with Willian and Gustavo Mosquito. The first, in a conversation with more time, since shirt 10 only participated in a period of activity with the ball, due to the subluxation suffered in the left shoulder, which is being recovered. The second had a shorter conversation during one of Filipe Almeida’s breaks in the confrontation work. It is worth mentioning that Mosquito was out of the last seven matches of Timão, due to tendinitis.

And it is this power of observation that has been fundamental for VP to assemble this Corinthians team, even in the midst of trying problems, mainly physical, which has made it difficult to assemble the lineups from one game to the next.

Gradually, Vítor has strengthened his bond with the Corinthians nation, precisely because he understood that he is already part of the crazy band. He also knows the importance of the heat of the crowd so that the team called the people has arrived in July alive on all the fronts that it disputes.

Timão is classified to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, is on the same stage for the Copa do Brasil, after beating Santos 4-0, in Itaquera, in the first leg of the round of 16, and is in the G4 of the Brasileirão.

Vítor Pereira knows that the fuel for this is Fiel, and even with European traditions being used to closed training sessions and increasing restrictions on information, the tendency is for him to embrace the idea of ​​having the supporter hug more often.

Fiel thanks you, and so does the press.