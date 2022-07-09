‘Beyond Illusion’: see photos of Isadora and Joaquim’s wedding | Beyond the Illusion

Joaquim’s (Danilo Mesquita) schemes to defame Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and force her to stay with him will have an effect in “Beyond Illusion”. At the next Tuesday’s chapter, 7/12, Dorinha is going to marry Joaquim, even though she likes Davi (Rafael Vitti), just to save his honor. The dressmaker will enter the church sad, but, anyway, she will be beautiful on the “yes” day. 💍
Isadora enters the church to marry Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote
Joaquim and Isadora are now husband and wife in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote
Rice shower for the newlyweds Isadora and Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote
Isadora and Joaquim greet guests after their wedding in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
