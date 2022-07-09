‘Beyond Illusion’: see photos of Isadora and Joaquim’s wedding | Beyond the Illusion

Abhishek Pratap 13 seconds ago News Comments Off on ‘Beyond Illusion’: see photos of Isadora and Joaquim’s wedding | Beyond the Illusion 0 Views

Joaquim’s (Danilo Mesquita) schemes to defame Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and force her to stay with him will have an effect in “Beyond Illusion”. At the next Tuesday’s chapter, 7/12, Dorinha is going to marry Joaquim, even though she likes Davi (Rafael Vitti), just to save his honor. The dressmaker will enter the church sad, but, anyway, she will be beautiful on the “yes” day. 💍

Check out more pictures from the wedding:

Isadora enters the church to marry Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

Joaquim and Isadora are now husband and wife in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

Rice shower for the newlyweds Isadora and Joaquim in ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote

Isadora and Joaquim greet guests after their wedding in ‘Além da Illusion’ – Photo: Globo

See another set up by Joaquim for Isadora: he paid a guy to grab her and scare her in his new fashion studio

Joaquim pays a boy to harass Isadora

Joaquim pays a boy to harass Isadora

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Parents denounce TikTok in US court for challenge that caused the death of girls – News

The parents of two girls who died of asphyxiation in the United States …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved