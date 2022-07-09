“Blue and yellow flag” will fly again in Crimea, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in a video message posted this Friday on social media, that the Ukrainian flag will be hoisted again in Crimea, as has already happened on the island of Zmiinyi (Island of Serpents).

“Those condemned to crawl will not even take the Serpent Isle away from those destined to fly. [bandeira] blue and yellow is back on the island and one day it will surely be on the peninsula [da Crimeia] as well as in all the occupied cities and towns, while the national anthem will sound in each one of them,” said Zelensky.

In his usual evening speech, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for the final phase of the fight in Zmiinyi.

“Our flag was hoisted there. This operation lasted two months and involved intelligence, special operations forces, the security service’s Alpha unit, border guards, gunners, Navy, Air Force. And now that all Russian captains – be it on a ship or a plane – look at the Ukrainian flag in Zmiinyi and know that our State cannot be bent“, he said.

Russia withdrew on June 30 from the small but strategic island of Serpents located in the Black Sea, deeming it “a gesture of goodwill”, although Ukraine assures that this happened because Moscow was unable to maintain itself in the area after having lost several ships.

On the other hand, Zelensky stated that the greater the aid to Ukraine’s defense, the sooner the war will end with Ukrainian victory and “the lesser will be the losses of all countries in the world”.

Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014, having built an 18-kilometer bridge there to link the peninsula to the country and allow Russian troops to supply supplies across southern Ukraine. Ukrainian general Dmytro Marchenko admitted that the bridge is currently beyond the reach of the Ukrainian army, but added that once the weapons promised by the West are received, its destruction will become “goal number one”.

At the meeting of the G20 (group of the 19 richest economies in the world and the European Union), which is taking place today in Bali, Indonesia, Russia was the target of “a chorus” of requests to end the war in Ukraine and allow the export of cereals from that country.