Bolsonaro goes to Uberlndia amid complaint of politicization of religious act

Bolsonaro awaited in Uberlndia for religious event and ‘motorcycle rider’ (photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrives this Saturday (7/8) in Uberlndia, in the Tringulo Mineiro region. Invited to participate in the March for Jesus, a traditional religious event held in the city, he will visit the second largest electoral college in the state less than 30 days after the city receives a visit from former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), leader of the polls on the national lawsuit.

Bolsonaro’s plea for Uberlndia, which will also have a “motorcycle”, permeated by accusations of political use of the evangelical event. The local situation still has the remnants left by the use of a fetid substance to attack PT militants who were waiting for last month’s event.

The March for Jesus is in its 28th edition and is organized by the Council of Pastors of Uberlndia (Conpas). The event, with simultaneous versions in cities like So Paulo (SP), will take place in the parking lot of Estdio Parque do Sabi. Curiously, another evangelical, the former mayor of Uberlândia, from the PT, was part of the organization of Lula’s trip to the Triangle.

According to Machado, members of the traditional lineage of the Baptist congregation, of which he is a part, will not swell the public of religious activity with Bolsonaro.

“We respect the Conpas board, but they never used the march to campaign. We regret that this is happening. It is a fact that happens nationally. Fortunately, a part of the evangelicals is realizing and moving away. This, for us, has been beneficial”, says, to State of Mines.

The bosom of Bolsonarism in Uberlndia, in turn, refutes the thesis of a political event. “The purpose of the visit in the electoral process is a passage to an act of faith”, guarantees Cristiano Caporezzo, a city councilor who joined the PL to follow the president.

“Everyone knows that Bolsonaro is a Christian. He has a very warm reception from the evangelical public”, adds he, a member of the coordination of “Direita Minas”, a movement that brings together part of the supporters of the reformed captain in the state.

Also read: Bolsonaro has support from participants in the March for Jesus event

The report sought out the Marcha para Jesus team in Uberlndia in order to reflect on Gilmar Machado’s allegations, but Conpas’s management declined to comment. The event’s publicity material, however, has passages that indicate alignment with some of the agendas espoused by Bolsonaro.

“It will be a moment to, together, intercede for freedom of worship and expression, for the traditional family, for the school without gender ideology, for life, against abortion and the fight against corruption”, projects the president of Conpas, Ronaldo Azevedo, in part of the text sent to the press to explain the purpose of the evangelical conference.

The 28th edition of the March for Jesus will be at 4 pm, with a concentration in the parking lot of the Parque do Sabi Municipal Stadium, starting at 3 pm. an audience of 30,000 to 40,000 people is expected.

Visits can be reflected in support

If Uberlndia had the responsibility to define the country’s direction in 2018 alone, there wouldn’t even be a second round. That’s because Bolsonaro immediately won 53.49% of the valid votes in the city. Then, in the direct confrontation with Fernando Haddad (PT), he won by 55.13% to 44.87%. The current mayor, Odelmo Leo, although he has not shown recent support for the president’s re-election, is part of the PP, one of the most loyal parties of the base allied to the Planalto Palace.

“Of course this can generate electoral results, but it is simply a consequence. It is not the main factor”, points out Cristiano Caporezzo. “During the entire government, he was always invited to events like this – and he was always present. In less than a year, the third time he comes to Uberlndia”.

Being present at evangelical events is, in fact, Bolsonaro’s ethnicity. Proof of this is that, next week, he should be in Juiz de Fora, in Zona da Mata, to attend a convention of the Madureira Assembly of God.

Gilmar Machado, in turn, believes that Bolsonaro’s visit could end up helping Lula. He believes that the speeches of both can be compared by the residents of the city.

“You can already see, in the region, a feeling that there is a need for respect for democracy, of those who really have a structuring project for the country, concerned with hunger, with family farming and with the construction of houses for the population”, he asserts.

“(The population) will see, in the speech of one and the other, who really has a project for the people who need it most”, he adds, who also served as a federal deputy.

The drone flight

Last week, agriculturalist Rodrigo Luiz Parreira was arrested, suspected of participating in the action that culminated in the drone attack on Lula’s supporters. The arrest took place at the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which, in parallel with the eviction of the substance, is investigating the irregular acquisition of weapons by Parreira.

“No one loses a R$200,000 drone alone. We want to know who sponsored the action”, asks Machado.

The strong-smelling liquid thrown at spectators had an appearance similar to human waste, which made those hit by fragments think it was a compound that mixed feces and urine.

On social media, men filmed operating a drone even claimed it was poison. There is also a verse that classifies the compost used as something made to attract flies in crops.

While PT members ask for the investigation of the drone case to continue, Cristiano Caporezzo guarantees that a Bolsonaro supporter was attacked at the door of the private university that hosted Lula’s rally.

“This (the substances thrown) was reported, but the bolsonarista was beaten, and I think it is much more serious to practice aggression against a human being, it was not reported”, he assures.

The Uberlndia section of the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) was contacted, by email and call, in order to clarify whether there is a report on the alleged beating. There was no concrete return. report, one of those responsible for the corporation stated that the report will only be able to obtain information on the subject on Monday (10).

Government of Minas also packs agendas

Lula and Bolsonaro’s trips to Uberlndia are related to the race for the Minas Gerais government. PT took advantage of the agenda to shake hands with Alexandre Kalil (PSD), a pre-candidate for the opposition to the Minas Gerais government.

The president of the Republic, in turn, will be at the side of senator Carlos Viana, the PL’s pre-candidate for the government. On Thursday, they met in Brasilia (DF). The congressman tries to gain a foothold in the state dispute even in the face of public affection from Bolsonaro to Romeu Zema (Novo).

Although he treats the senator as an ally and has even praised his co-religionist, the president did not mention Viana’s pre-candidacy in the video he recorded for his colleague’s social networks.

“We discuss, we talk. You (Viana) are now part of our party. You also become a growing hope for the good of Minas”.