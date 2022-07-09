Bolsonaro: ‘We know what we have to do before the elections’

President stated that he is not afraid of losing elections in democracy, but rather losing democracy (photo: Reproduction/Jair Bolsonaro/Facebook) In another of his traditional lives of the week, Bolsonaro (PL) again made statements that attack the Brazilian electoral process. In the broadcast, on Thursday night (7/7), the president said that his voters know how to prepare “before the elections”.

The Chief Executive stated that he is not afraid of losing elections in a democracy, but rather losing democracy in elections. “I don’t need to say what I’m thinking, but you know what’s at stake. You know how you should prepare, not for the new Capitol, nobody wants to invade anything, but we know what we have to do before the elections,” he said. the president to supporters during the live.

When addressing the issue of electronic voting machines, the president once again defended another system to replace the counting of votes. “What’s the problem? Am I afraid of a different sum?”, questioned Bolsonaro.

In the live, the chief executive again questioned the transparency of the polls, declaring fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Bolsonaro also said that he will meet with ambassadors to discuss the matter next week.

“It will be a PowerPoint to show everything that happened in the 2014 and 2018 elections, documented, as well as these participations of our TSE ministers on the electoral system. Nothing against the TSE, but the three of the STF are in charge: Barroso, Fachin and Moraes”, he declared.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais