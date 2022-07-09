“Bolsonaro will use violence against himself or against his group to attack rivals in the best Riocentro style”, says Leonel Radde

According to the councilor of Porto Alegre and pre-candidate for deputy, Jair Bolsonaro will mean that “political violence is on all sides”

247 – Licensed civil police officer, councilor Leonel Radde (PT-RS), pre-candidate for state deputy, warned this Friday (8), in the program good night 247, for the possibility of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intentionally provoking situations of violence against his own supporters and, consequently, blaming the left.

“Bolsonaro will most likely plot something against himself or his group to disrupt the ‘midfield’ and say that political violence is on all sides. He will create a situation of confrontation and then play in the best RioCentro style, from throw the responsibility to the other field,” he said. “We can have social upheaval.”

The RioCentro attack took place on April 30, 1981 in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, where the military exploded bombs to incriminate people who were against the dictatorship (1964-1985).

At TV 247the councilor also suggested that former president Luiz Inácio Lual da Silva (PT) be very careful, including when traveling by plane, by car, because we do not know the limits of people”.

The parliamentarian also cited former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead by a former military man. The Japanese died while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

“People think a lot about a system of coordinated action, coordinated armed group. It’s just that we’re not dealing with reason. We had a former prime minister being killed in Japan. Something unimaginable, that Japan would have a political attack in the 21st century. It’s the case of the lone wolf, driven by momentum, and committing extreme acts. We’re not just dealing with organized groups, but with people who carry out terrorist acts,” he said.

