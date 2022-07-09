Bolsonaro’s electoral measures affect projections for debt/GDP

The abundance of fiscal stimulus from the government of Jair Bolsonaro can have an expensive price on public accounts. Second report of Itaú Unibancoreleased this Friday, the 8th, the reduction of ICMS rates on essential goods and the measures proposed in the PEC das Bondades should worsen the expectation for the primary result of 2022, which would fall from zero to a deficit of 0.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As the estimate is that most of these measures adopted will be permanent, the bank also revised the projection for 2023, from a deficit of 0.1% to a deficit of 1.5% of GDP.

The bank’s justification is that “the lower ICMS rate on essential goods will reduce the revenue of subnational governments, and we assume that the increase in payments and beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will be made permanent”, says Itaú, in a report.

The increased pressure on public accounts may also raise the levels of inflation of the country and has been reflected in a greater pessimism of country risk, which once again exceeded 300 basis points, the highest index of uncertainty since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and, previously, the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff.

In the report, Itaú projects that the country’s gross debt will increase to 84% of GDP in 2023. “Structurally, the combination of high indebtedness in an emerging economy, high interest rates and doubts about the institutional framework that guides public accounts, in a scenario of increased social spending, it implies significant risks for the fiscal path ahead”, he warns. The primary result is defined as the difference between government revenues and expenditures, excluding interest income and expenditure from the account.