Bolsonaro’s fiscal indicators are worse than those of the Dilma era | Economy

Luciano Rodrigues Prices have been in double digits for 10 straight months. Rate to roll over debt rises with greater government fiscal risk after Electoral PEC

Inflation accelerated in June, when it rose 0.67%, according to data released this Friday (8) by the IBGE. In the last 12 months, prices have increased by 11.89%. Thus, the country completes 10 months with inflation above double digits.

It is a greater lack of control of inflation than that experienced in the Dilma Rousseff government, when the Brazilian economy lived with prices rising more than 10% for four consecutive months, between November 2015 and February 2016.

Under the Bolsonaro government, other key indicators of economic stability, such as interest rates and the cost of debt, are also worse than under Dilma.

The worsening of the fiscal risk, with the approval of measures aimed at the elections – such as the PEC that will increase the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 only until the end of the year, already approved by the Senate and which should be voted on in the Chamber next week next year – have caused the cost paid by the government to issue public debt bonds to rise sharply.

The 10-year fixed rate government bond, a reference for investors looking at the medium term in the country, sold for 13.21% in the last weekly National Treasury auction, the highest rate since April 2016. This same paper, the NTN-F 10 years, was issued by only 9.218% in January 2019, the beginning of the Bolsonaro government.

In addition to the Brazilian government’s greater fiscal risk, a reversal in the international scenario, with an increasing fear among investors that the United States and developed countries will enter recession, contributed to the increase in the cost of Brazil’s indebtedness.

The collection numbers and the fiscal result of the Bolsonaro government are better, but very influenced by the high inflation. In May, in the 12-month period, the country had a deficit of R$ 21.3 billion. In the same period of 2016, the deficit was R$ 218 billion, already considering inflation.

The concern of investors, when asking for higher interest rates to buy Brazilian public bonds, is with the uncertainty regarding the coming years. Collections improved substantially, from R$1.521 trillion in 12 months in May 2016 to R$1.794 trillion in the same period in 2022.

If it became more expensive for the government to finance public debt, the cost of money also rose for consumers and companies. With soaring inflation, the Central Bank has systematically raised the basic interest rate since March 2021, when the rate was 2% per year. Since then, the Selic base rate has already increased by more than 11 percentage points, in 1 year and 4 months, to the current level of 13.25%.

Under Dilma’s government, the Selic rate went from 7.25% in April 2013 to 14.25% in 2016 – a smaller jump, of seven percentage points, and in a longer term, of three years and seven months.