Bolsonaro’s PL leader indicted for sexually abusing granddaughters

José Renato da Silva accused of abusing two granddaughters and daughter as a child (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction) The leader of the Liberal Party (PL), the party of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and state vice president of the acronym in So Paulo, Jos Renato da Silva, was indicted by the Civil Police for sexually abusing his granddaughters when they were 6 and 7 years old. years until adolescence.

The case was revealed by her daughter, Cintia Renata Lira da Silva, who also says she was abused by her father when she was a child. She published an outburst on Instagram about the case on Wednesday (6/7). Cintia is the municipal secretary of Suzano (SP), the city where José Renato was once mayor.

In the text, she says that she lived for years keeping this secret and that she only decided to denounce her father after learning that her daughters went through the same situation. In the open letter, the secretary also reports how she felt and how she has been supporting her daughters.

“Several times I hesitated to do this and remain silent, quiet in my familiar corner, because I’m used to dealing. I spent my whole life trying to prove it to someone, always with the feeling of not belonging to the place, whatever it was”, she says.

Cntia still criticizes the position of some people who tried to hush up the situation to preserve the image of José Renato.

“I, a child of only 6 years old, and my daughters were 6 and 7 years old when the abuses started by the same person, their grandfather. They continued to be abused for the next 9 years. Children being caressed by those who should protect them. forced to caress it too. There was no way we could be adults and healthy, having to live with it and still be silent”, she says.