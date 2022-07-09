Book Biennial in SP, with TikTok, predicts record sales – 07/08/2022 – Illustrated

The São Paulo Book Biennial has been a balm for publishers, who have seen impressive growth in sales of this edition compared to previous years.

In five days of the event, Record has already surpassed its best participation in biennials in history. Sextante and Arqueiro, which belong to the same publishing group, saw a 150% increase in sales compared to 2018, the last time the event took place in São Paulo — the same figure observed by Intrinseca.

The jump for Rocco was 130%, and it took five days for the publisher to beat the numbers of four years ago. Submarino, a retail giant that also erected a booth at the Bienal, reported a 370% growth in revenue for the event’s first weekend compared to the same period in 2018.

Tickets for the Bienal sold out at 5 pm this Friday. The organization, however, does not disclose public figures or figures related to sales or tickets before the closing of the event, which takes place on Sunday.

But from the very first days, a prediction that this year’s Bienal would be an absolute success was already in the air — it was enough to observe the daily crowding and the tightness in almost all the aisles of the event.

Market professionals have compared this year’s edition with the Bienal do Rio de Janeiro, which has a tradition of having more agglomerations — both are organized by the Brazilian Book Chamber.

Both the São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro events received about 600,000 people in their in-person editions in 2018 and 2019. Last year, the pandemic version in Rio had a more modest audience, of 250,000 people, but even so, the publishers’ revenue grew.

Now that the restrictive measures of the coronavirus have been relaxed – there was no distance at the Expo Center Norte and a good part of the visitors were without a mask – it is understandable that the public eager for a reunion with their favorite authors also showed up and spent more.

all to read Receive in your email a selection of new releases, classics and literary curiosities; open to non-subscribers.

The general feeling is that there was a pent-up demand for this type of event in São Paulo, which generated long lines and crowds during the opening weekend.

It is also a reflection of the good moment experienced by the publishing market, which, despite the hardships of the pandemic, has seen a greater public interest in literature, reflected in an increase in

invoicing in the general works sector in the balance sheet of 2021.

And the Bienal is precisely designed to unite ardent fans with best-selling authors, whether of adult works such as Laurentino Gomes and his “Escravidão” series, or young adult literature, which captivates the audience of teenagers who fill the event’s arenas.

TikTok was a key driver of this popularity, with several houses highlighting on their shelves that their books were a hit on the social network dominated by Gen Z.

Record’s best-selling product, for example, was the box set by the American Colleen Hoover, which went viral on the app with books such as “É Assim que Acaba” and “Tarde Demais”, crowning the moment of

success of the young Galera label.

Likewise, Arqueiro’s best sellers were Elena Armas, author of “A Farsa de Amor en España”, and Ali Hazelwood, of “A Hypothesis of Love”. The two authors were raised to phenomena through TikTok.

Armas has already driven fans crazy at the Book Biennial last week, and Hazelwood performs in the main arena this Sunday, when the event also has the popstar presence of Xuxa, author of children’s books published by Globo Livros.

The weekend also has meetings with Alice Oseman, from “Heartstopper”, and Jenna Evans Welch, from “Love & Gelato”. There will also be a conversation on Saturday between Conceição Evaristo and Itamar Vieira Junior and another between Ailton Krenak and Valter Hugo Mãe, who came with the delegation from Portugal, the country honored in this year’s edition.