Botafogo is in the process of agreeing on the hiring of striker Martín Ojeda | Botafogo

Martín Ojeda is in Botafogo’s sightsDisclosure / Godoy Cruz

Published 07/08/2022 16:50

Rio – Botafogo is close to signing Argentine striker Martín Ojeda, who currently defends Godoy Cruz. According to “ESPN”, only a few details separate the athlete from Glorioso. At 23 years old, the player is considered one of the main gems of the Argentine Championship, and was the first plan of John Textor after negotiations with Eran Zahavi melted.

Also according to the portal, the negotiation should be concluded at the beginning of next week, when the representatives of Ojeda will arrive in Rio de Janeiro, and will meet with the Glorioso board, to conclude the last details.

To sign Martín Ojeda, Botafogo managed to beat competition from two European clubs: Dinamo Zagreb, from Croatia, and Valencia, from Spain. Both were interested in the striker, and came to make proposals, but the Argentine and his staff chose to go to General Severiano’s club.

Martín Ojeda was the main name of Godoy Cruz in recent seasons. In 2022, the player was on the field in 21 opportunities, scoring six goals and providing eight assists for his teammates, averaging 88 minutes on the field per match.