Botafogo makes contacts for Marlon Freitas aiming at 2023; Atlético-GO president admits departure

O Botafogo is active in this mid-year window, but is already thinking about 2023. According to journalist Thiago Franklin, the alvinegra board has already contacted to have the steering wheel Marlon Freitas, captain and highlight of Atlético-GO, starting next season.

Marlon Freitas would not be able to play for Botafogo now because he has already exceeded the limit of games for Atlético-GO in the Brasileirão. According to Thiago Franklin, Alvinegro has already looked for representatives of the steering wheel and showed interest in the player.

In this Saturday, Addon Batista, president of Atlético-GO, hinted at the midfielder’s future, admitting that he should lose him at the end of the year. Marlon Freitas’ contract with Dragão runs until December 2022.

– Marlon is in the negotiation process. He’s a serious guy, our captain, he’s told us and he’s going to fulfill his contract well. He is a very correct professional. He is dealing with a Serie A club, which has informed us that they are looking for an agreement with him. It’s not from São Paulo and RS, it’s a club that seeks its investments. I’m already looking for a replacement for the cast – Adson told Rádio Bandeirantes.

Revealed in the youth categories of Fluminense, Marlon Freitas has been at Atlético-GO since 2020 and, in the current season, he has seven goals scored and six assists in 42 games. The midfielder also played for Florida Strikers (USA), Samorin (SVK), Criciúma and Botafogo-SP.