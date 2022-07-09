Boycott threat, end of alliance and opposition poll: understand the pressure of PDT allies Ceará – PontoPoder

The tension around the process of choosing the PDT on who will run for the Government of Ceará rose again this week, this time with even more incisive pressure from coreligionists and allied parties for greater participation in the discussions.

The dispute between the governor Izolda Cell (PDT) and the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Claudio (PDT) have spurred public statements from supporters on both sides – including with threats of boycott and increased risk of alliance rupture.

On the other hand, the pre-candidate for the Government Captain Wagner (União) has taken advantage of the troubled scenario to try to attract parties to the opposition. He has had frequent dialogues with important acronyms of the governing alliance, such as PP, PSD and MDB.

This Friday (8), the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and the former governor Camilo Santana (EN) gave indications that there is a deepening of the rift between the allies. In an interview with Avesso Podcast, Ciro questioned the alliance with PT. “It was our ally, or it still is. I’m not sure how it’s going to unfold,” he said. Hours later, Camilo made a more incisive statement in defense of Izolda’s candidacy, which he called a “question of justice”.

Shortly before, the crisis had already escalated again after a meeting between Ciro and the four pre-candidates of the PDT, last Wednesday (8) – in addition to Izolda Cela and Roberto Cláudio, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Evandro Leitão (PDT) and the federal deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT).

On the occasion, the poll commissioned by the party on the dispute for the Government of Ceará was presented. With advantages and disadvantages, Roberto Cláudio is the pedestrian pre-candidate best positioned in the stimulated research – when the names of the candidates are presented so that the interviewee can say his preference.

However, it is also his biggest rejection. Izolda Cela, on the other hand, has the lowest percentage of rejection and, therefore, the highest growth potential. The survey results had immediate effects, both within the PDT and in allied parties.

pressure from allies

The day after the release of the PDT survey, Governor Izolda Cela went public to defend “respect and dialogue, because nothing can be done alone” and emphasizing that “I put my name to unite”.

On the same day, parties that are part of the governing alliance expressed themselves asking for greater dialogue and participation in the process of choosing who will be the candidate for the state succession.

Leaders from the PT, PV, PCdoB, PP and MDB met on Thursday afternoon (7) to discuss the electoral scenario in the state. The meeting brought together leaders who have already openly expressed support for the name of governor Izolda Cela, such as federal deputy José Guimarães (EN), former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) and state deputy Zezinho Albuquerque (PP).

The three parties even threaten a rupture with the PDT if the choice is not for the name of Izolda Cela. A manifesto released on Thursday night, shortly after the meeting, reinforces support for the name of Izolda Cela as a government pre-candidate. The text even passed through the sieve of the former governor Camilo Santana (EN).

“Governor Izolda Cela’s public manifestation putting her name to continue governing the State (…) is a very important fact that demands our consideration. We believe that the construction of a candidacy must be the result of unity and dialogue between all parties”, emphasizes the manifesto.

Other parties followed suit. The PSDB and Republican state presidents also released notes calling for greater participation in the selection process.

Chiquinho Feitosa President of PSDB Ceará “We at the PSDB (…) hereby affirm our desire to participate more effectively in the process of choosing the candidate who will represent this project in the elections to the State Government, through respectful and transparent dialogue, it is up to the PDT to conduct this process”.

Ronaldo Martins President of the Ceara Republicans “Thinking about democracy and the choice process, we want to be part of the process of defining who will govern Ceará for the next four years”.

Division within the PDT

Since the beginning of Thursday (7), parliamentarians from the pedetista bench in the Legislative Assembly have also returned to express their views on the PDT pre-candidates for the Government of Ceará.

While in the ambit of the Chamber of Deputies and the Legislative Assembly, the demonstrations were favorable to the governor, in the Municipal Chamber of Fortaleza, pedetistas parliamentarians once again defended the name of Roberto Cláudio.

Councilor Nurse Ana Paula (PDT) criticized what she called the “ego of Izolda and Camilo Santana” who, according to her, “define the election and hand over the State to Captain Wagner.”

One of the ex-mayor’s most incisive defenders, the vice-president of the City Council, Adail Júnior (PDT) even suggests possible boycott of the possible candidacy of Izolda Cela.

“I do not support Izolda Cela being a candidate for the PDT. I am not obliged to participate in the electoral process, I can stay out. Like me, there are many people who are thinking the same”, he said in a video on Instagram.

Leader of the PDT in the municipal legislature, Júlio Brizzi also reaffirmed his support for former mayor Roberto Cláudio.

Júlio Brizzi PDT leader at Fortaleza City Council “The PDT bench in the Chamber of Fortaleza is 100% Roberto Cláudio for the elections to the State Government. We greatly respect the other three pre-candidates of the party, but we understand that for everything he has done, for his ability to lead and manage, this is Roberto Claudio’s moment”.

The speech of the pedestrian bench in the City Council converges with the position of the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT). He once again reinforced his support for Roberto Cláudio this Friday, who, for Sarto, “gathers all the qualifications to also be a great governor”.

José Sarto Mayor of Fortaleza “The four PDT pre-candidates are cadres capable of representing the party and the brand that our political group brings with it. (…) But I have stated it before when asked and I reiterate my personal position regarding Roberto Cláudio that, in my opinion, he was the best mayor in the history of Fortaleza, and he has the qualities to also be a great governor”

State and federal benches

In the Legislative Assembly, however, parliamentarians from the PDT bench expressed support for the governor’s pre-candidacy. On his Instagram profile, state deputy Salmito Filho (PDT) even launched the hashtag “I prefer Izolda”.

“Governor Izolda is one of the main responsible for the best public education in Brazil, that of Ceará, she has social sensitivity, public spirit, (…) incumbent governor with the right to reelection and unifies the allied parties”, highlighted the parliamentarian.

Romeu Aldigueri (PDT), in turn, released the “Manifesto of social movements in defense of Ceará”, in which the “support for the reelection project of governor Izolda Cela” is highlighted. Behind the scenes, parliamentarians have shown a desire to advance the choice, including to have time to ‘smooth edges’ in the party and in the alliance.

Among federal deputies, Idilvan Alencar (PDT) minimized the survey, saying it was just a “picture of a moment”.

“Izolda Cela’s turn has come. She is the governor and, as such, it is a natural path to seek reelection. She has management experience, in politics, results to show and she is the greatest guarantee of union of political forces that have Ceará”, he says.

Opposition Movement

While the governing alliance is going through turmoil – with the risk of several parties disembarking from the government – the pre-candidate for the Government, Captain Wagner, has been talking with leaders of these parties to try to attract them to the opposition.

So far, five parties have announced their support for Wagner’s pre-candidacy for the Palace of Abolition.

Among the parties that have spoken with the federal deputy are, for example, the PP and the MDB. Wagner even met with Eunício Oliveira last weekend. Republicans have also had frequent conversations with the federal deputy about the possibility of an alliance.

Despite not having made, so far, any manifestation of support for a pre-candidate, the PSD has already expressed its desire for the vice vacancy on the ticket that will contest the elections – a place that was even offered by Wagner to Domingos Filho, president of the PSD Ceará, in case it doesn’t succeed on the government side.