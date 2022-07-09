Brad Pitt gives devastating account of diagnosis of illness he discovered

Understand the easy condition that Actor Brad Pitt claims to have

Actor Brad Pitt, who is known around the world for several works made in the cinema, gave an interview and revealed that he suffers from prosopagnosia, better known as face blindness. However, the actor said he still does not have an official diagnosis.

The neurologist specializing in Neuro-Oncology explained what it is about. “Agnosia comes from the Greek word gnosia, which means knowledge. However, the prefix ‘a’ indicates a fault. In other words, it is a lack of knowledge. From a neurological point of view, it is a change in perception, in the ability to recognize and interpret the meaning of some sensory stimulus”, explains the doctor at Albert Sabin Hospital, Leonardo de Sousa Bernardes, a neurologist specializing in Neuro-Oncology.

One type of the disease is visual prosopagnosia, which he describes as Pitt’s condition.

“This situation can be a consequence of two factors. Either Alzheimer’s at an advanced stage or a sequela of an ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke”, he says.

star’s outburst

Brad Pitt made an outburst saying he doesn’t feel like going to social events.

“It’s a disabling limitation because the patient is aware of their condition and is frustrated by not being able to see properly,” he said.

New acquisition

Brad Pitt bought a R$6.5 million motorhome to use as a dressing room in his productions.

Brand new, the “PittMóvel” has an estimated value of US$ 1.2 million (R$ 6.5 million), a figure that is even small given the size of its owner’s fortune, in the region of US$ 300 million (R$ 300 million). 1.6 billion).

The vehicle was produced by the American automaker King Kong Production Vehicles, which specializes in manufacturing and customizing motorhomes according to the wishes of its customers – among whom, incidentally, another famous one is Leonardo DiCaprio.