Bragantino vs Avaí: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and match refereeing | Brazilian series a

Red Bull Bragantino and Avaí face each other this Saturday afternoon in search of rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. The game, valid for the 16th round, will be at 4:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The ge follows the match in real time, with exclusive videos – to see it click here.

Without winning in the last three rounds, the Gross Mass have one more game at home to try to get back on the winning path. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the focus has shifted to the Brasileirão, but the team has wavered and occupies the bottom of the competition, in 14th place, with 18 points, one more than Goiás, which opens the sticking zone.

+ See the table and classification of the Brazilian

O Hawaii comes from a bitter defeat, upset, to Cuiabá, and wants to win again in the competition after two defeats and a draw. For this Saturday’s match, coach Eduardo Barroca has important absences: Douglas, Muriqui and Morato stayed in Florianópolis, in the medical department. On the other hand, Jean Cléber and William Pottker are back to related.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Henrique Guidi and commentary by Richarlyson and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: ge follows the game in real time, with exclusive videos – click here.

PVC analyzes duel between Bragantino x Avai for the 16th round of the Brasileirão

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Barbieri should repeat the lineup that was on the field in the 1-0 defeat to Botafogo last Monday. Even without Ytalo, in the Medical Department, the coach should again choose Alerrandro in command of attack. On the left wing, Sorriso should start again. Expelled against Botafogo, Ramires is missing for the game.

Likely lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Sorriso (Helinho) and Alerrandro.

Who is out: Ytalo (inflamed left heel), Carlos Eduardo (tonsillitis), Emi Martínez (transition) and Eric Ramires (suspended).

Ytalo (inflamed left heel), Carlos Eduardo (tonsillitis), Emi Martínez (transition) and Eric Ramires (suspended). hanging: Alerrandro, Cleiton, Helinho, Léo Realpe and Praxedes.

2 of 4 Possible Bragantino against Avaí — Photo: ge Possible Bragantino against Avaí — Photo: ge

+ Read more Bragantino news

Hawaii – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

The lineup of Leão da Ilha will have news. Pottker returns from suspension and will start on the right wing with the absence of Morato. In the defense, Rafael Vaz trained among the holders and can make his first match in the starting eleven. Marcinho was also tested on the attacking left.

Bissoli makes the Avaiana nation vibrate with goals

Likely lineup: Vladimir; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Eduardo and Bruno Silva; Pottker, Marcinho and Bissoli.

Who is out: Douglas, Muriqui, Morato and Rômulo, Paulo Baya, Galdezani and Bressan (medical department).

Douglas, Muriqui, Morato and Rômulo, Paulo Baya, Galdezani and Bressan (medical department). hanging: Bruno Silva; Galdezani and Jean Cleber.

3 of 4 Probable Avai vs Bragantino — Photo: ge Possible Avai against Bragantino — Photo: ge

+ Read more news from Avaí

4 of 4 Marcelo de Lima Henrique officiates the game — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Marcelo de Lima Henrique officiates the game — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF