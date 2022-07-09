Brazil has a significant increase in cases and deaths from Covid | National Journal

According to infectologists, Brazil is witnessing the result of a relaxation of prevention and protection measures. People who did not complete the vaccination course and who abandoned basic care.

It seems like everyone knows someone very close to them who has Covid or has just had it.and the statistics reflect that.

On May 7, the moving average of cases in Brazil was around 15,000; in June, it was already 35 thousand; and, this Thursday (7), it surpassed 57 thousand.

The average number of deaths from Covid only increases concern. A month ago, there were 96 a day. Since then, the number has gone up to 237 this Thursday.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine, Julio Croda, says that the accelerated growth of transmission happens because of the circulation of new variants of the viruscalled BA.4 and BA.5, which circumvent the existing protection against other strains, and the abandonment of measures that prevent contagion.

“It’s a new wave, for sure. We already have an increase in the number of cases, followed by an increase in our moving average of deaths. The fourth wave is configured in Brazil. We could reduce the impact of this subvariant, mainly in terms of of deaths, if we had the precautionary measures – mainly the use of a mask and distancing – implemented”, he says.

The researcher explains that the weekly bulletin of hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndrome, made by Fiocruz, shows who the main victims of Covid are now. In age groups ranging from 5 to 59 years old, the number of new admissions ranged from 80 to 500 in the last week surveyed. From the age of 60 onwards, the curve goes beyond a thousand. And among children under five, it rises to 2,000.

“We observe that hospitalizations are high in children, because there is no vaccine. And in the elderly over 60 years. It is important to maintain preventive measures that avoid infection, because there is a high risk of progression to hospitalization and death”, guides Croda.

Doctors give a second reason for the increase in the number of deaths: the low demand for booster doses. Eight out of ten Brazilians aged 5 years or older completed the first cycle of vaccination, but booster is important. And among those who can already receive the extra doses, almost half have not yet shown up at the health posts to do so. Until this Thursday, only 53.75% had taken at least one booster dose.

The housewife Patrícia Castro was this Friday, in São Paulo. It was supposed to be last month, but she had to wait 30 days because had Covid for the second time, and felt the difference the vaccine makes.

“The first time there was no vaccine, it was right at the beginning. I felt sick, I had 50% of my lung compromised. And the second time I got it, just recently, with the vaccine, there were mild symptoms like the flu”, he recalls. .

Infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from the Emílio Ribas Institute, in São Paulo, explains why it is necessary to take the booster dose.

“As time goes on, you lose protection, and when you lose protection, you become vulnerable. Every booster you get brings you to that level of protection. The average is four months, because studies have shown that, around the fourth month, you lose that maximum protection from the vaccine you received four months earlier”, he explains.

He says that other vaccines that need a booster also have lower demand with each dose, but that giving up this protection against such a serious disease is a bad strategy.

“What are we seeing right now? People with a complete vaccination schedule – even if they don’t contain the transmission – have a very great difficulty evolving into serious forms. What in this balance, at this moment, is fundamental. It’s a big profit, because without protection, the risk of dying from Covid is high. That’s the main point”, highlights Jamal.