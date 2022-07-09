Brazil puts renewal to the test against Argentina, and Pia says: “This team in 2, 3, 4 years will be unstoppable” | Brazilian Team

Brazil debuts this Saturday in a competition that will be new to many of the team’s athletes. There are 18 of them who have never played in the Copa América and 11 are under 25 years old. Right off the bat, a rivalry game on the field against Argentina, starting at 21:00 (GMT), at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia, Colombia – SporTV 2 broadcasts live, ge follows in real time . With the renovation underway after the Tokyo Olympics, the Pia Sundhage technique also has its first challenge with the new names. She stresses that it is necessary to have patience with the current group. She believes in evolution and is keen to guarantee: in a maximum of four years the team will be unstoppable.

– We have a young team. There is no longer Formiga, Cristiane or Marta. Instead we have young players. I’m happy with what I see, they need a little more support, they need more hours in the field. But if we, step by step, improve our game, we lost to Denmark and Sweden and we wanted to win those games, it takes time. I already said and I believe that if Brazil has patience with this team in 2.3, maybe 4 years will be unstoppable – said Pia Sundhage.

For many of these players, it is a dream come true to also wear the shirt of the main team in an official competition. Case of Kerolin, who was suspended for two years for doping. But it was because of the coach’s confidence, who bet on her when she was still returning to play after the break, that the striker became one of the highlights of this new generation on the field.

– I don’t know how to describe what I’m feeling right now. Defending my country has always been my dream, I know it is a unique opportunity and without a doubt I will take advantage of it – said Kerolin.

Antonia is yet another rookie. Despite the Brazilian dominance in the competition, after all, it won seven of the eight editions, she points out that it will be a difficult game and the rivalry will be something to manage during the 90 minutes.

– It’s a very difficult opponent, we know even more because of the rivalry, because whether you want to enter the field or not, it’s a very strong factor for them. I played with Flor, who is Argentina’s midfielder, I’m sure they will come with everything. They have been training together for a long time, it will be a very difficult game, but we have to be well prepared – said Antonia.

On the Argentinian side, Agustina guarantees that there is no way to choose an opponent, because if the team didn’t get Brazil now they could have them in the knockout stage. And the Palmeiras defender puts the game as a “beautiful challenge” to enjoy.

– I think at some point we would have to play against Brazil, either in the group stage or in the knockout stage. It’s a challenge, I don’t know if it’s good or bad already in the debut, but it’s a very big challenge, for everything we’ve been working on and for the expectations that exist in this team. So for me it’s a beautiful challenge.

The technique Pia Sundhage sent the team with modifications in relation to the last friendly, defeat by 3 to 1 to Sweden. Luana will not be by Angelina’s side since, like Duda Francelino, she tested positive for covid and only arrives on the day of departure. Away to resolve personal issues, Debinha also performs on Saturday. Brazil’s likely lineup will have Lorena; Fe Palermo, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Angelina, Ary Borges, Adriana and Kerolin; Geyse and Bia Zaneratto.

Brazilian favoritism is also reflected in the numbers. In addition to the seven titles, there are 248 goals scored and only 18 conceded, in addition to 41 victories in 44 matches. But it was precisely against Argentina the two defeats suffered in the tournament throughout history and also the loss of the only title of the 8 editions already held. After facing Argentina, Brazil will still face Uruguay, on the 12th, Venezuela, on the 18th, and Peru, on the 21st, in Group B, at the end of the first phase. The Copa America will give three direct spots to the 2023 World Cup, in New Zealand and Australia, in addition to two spots in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

– It’s very important to be here, we’re going to play against Argentina, and we need to play every match and not wonder if we’re going to reach the final. We don’t take anything for granted. We’re here and we’re talking about the game against Argentina. If we play well, if we win the games, we will qualify for the Cup and the Olympics – said Pia.