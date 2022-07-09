Brazil should harvest record grain harvest, but food prices won’t fall

posted on 07/08/2022 06:00



Brazil should harvest another record crop of grains this year, but that does not mean relief in family spending on food. According to a forecast released yesterday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the production of cereals, legumes and oilseeds should reach 261.4 million tons, 3.2% above the 253.2 million tons of the previous harvest.

“Prices should not fall, because we have a very large demand from other countries. This influences the market as a whole”, explained Carlos Alfredo Guedes, manager of the IBGE research. The survey also indicated a 5.8% increase in cultivated area compared to 2021.

The increase in the harvest will be determined by the increase in corn production, which should total 111.2 million tons – 26.7% more than in the previous harvest, which was affected by the drought.

“Corn is important for the meat sector, which will benefit from this increase. Brazil will return to being a major exporter of the product this year, which helps in the entry of foreign exchange into the country”, commented José Carlos Hausknecht, partner at MB Agro.

According to the IBGE, rice and soybeans, two other important crops, should have drops of 8.1% and 12.6% in production.

