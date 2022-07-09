Brazilian giant advances in interest and can hit with striker Alex Teixeira

Currently without a club, after his stint in Turkish football, the already veteran Alex Teixeira, 32 years old, could be returning to Brazilian football this year. Free on the market, counting on his football would not be a big task, despite his large monthly salary.

In Brazilian football, Alex Teixeira only played for one team: Vasco da Gama. He is the offspring of the giant from Rio, but he lived his peak in Ukrainian football, with the colors of Shackhtar, where he scored 89 goals in just over 250 games, and also in Chinese football, with the colors of the well-known Jiangsu Suning.

Alex’s last club was Besikitas, from Turkey, but there were few games, until he was free on the market and became a big target of the Vasco da Gama, who trusts the player’s willingness to return to Brazilian football for an agreement to be sealed between the parties, despite the negotiation being quite difficult. In social networks, the fans of the Colina club understand that Alex can be the great gift of the company ‘777’.

Vasco eyeing Alex Teixeira

According to GE, Vasco da Gama is just waiting for Alex Teixeira to arrive in Brazil to be able to open conversations with the player. The source also claims that Vasco is aware of Alex’s desire to return to the club and remains optimistic about a positive outcome.

Vasco’s interest in football as the striker is born in the midst of a partnership with the company 777. However, the salary can make things difficult.

Vasco, however, should not be the only one interested in the striker’s football in Brazilian football, something that could spoil the plans of the giant from Rio.