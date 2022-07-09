Brazilians sell what little they have to buy food | National Journal

With the increase in poverty and food insecurity in the country, the group of families that see themselves in the need to sell what they have to buy food has grown.

The pandemic ended the small cleaning product store that Marcos Inácio da Silva had opened, and also took his wife, Isaura, who died of Covid in 2020. .

“When I wake up, I think I won’t, you know, not even make it. When I look to the side, I see them and that’s what strengthens me, that’s what gives me more vigor to arrive and continue to fight”, says the unemployed painter.

But with nowhere to get money, Marcos started selling things from the house: “The cylinder, a saw and a screwdriver. They are work instruments, right? To buy bread, milk for them, the mixture. So, the difficulty we find is this. It’s about keeping the day, the now.”

Edna Barbosa Pereira lost her job as a maid also at the beginning of the pandemic; she got a few gigs and nothing else. Then she began to dismantle her own house. First, the washing machine.

“I had to pay the rent, I sold the machine. The first thing was the machine. From the machine, it was the refrigerator. The refrigerator was a plug”, he recalls.

A survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security indicates that, almost half of people who eat less than they should or who are hungry have already had to sell goods or work equipment to meet basic needs – mainly food. The data are from this year.

And research carried out in May by the Locomotiva Institute shows that 42% of Brazilian adults have already sold at least one item they had at home to pay bills or buy some basic item – such as food and medicine.

The worst of the pandemic is behind us: most of the population is vaccinated, the economy has reopened. But hunger is getting worse, we can see that on the streets. And what people have to sell to be able to buy food, one hour ends.

The number of Brazilians going hungry rose from 19 million at the end of 2020 to 33 million at the beginning of 2022. Those who study the subject warn that these Brazilians in a situation of misery could not be abandoned like this.

“The economic crisis brought along with it a dismantling of the State’s social protection apparatus. This, in practice, means that these Brazilians who, in some way, could count on some type of assistance, become hostages to their own luck”, he laments. Renato Meirelles, president of the Locomotiva Institute.

“It is not the obligation of people to turn around to sell a good to buy food. This is very sad, this is a shame. It is the human right to food that is being violated along with other human rights. of social policies to fight hunger that did not occur”, highlights Rosana Salles, nutritionist at UFRJ.

Helps the maid Edna only receives from a neighbor, who is also in need.