Bruno Gagliasso’s brother challenges the actor after speaking in a podcast | celebrities



Bruno Gagliasso spoke about his troubled relationship with his brother, Thiago Gagliasso, during a podcast – Reproduction

Bruno Gagliasso spoke about his troubled relationship with his brother, Thiago Gagliasso, during a podcast reproduction

Published 07/08/2022 16:15

Rio – Thiago Gagliasso rebutted this Friday (08) the comments made by his brother, Bruno Gagliasso, during the podcast presented by his sister-in-law, Giovanna Ewbank, and Fernanda Paes Leme. In “Who can, pod”, the actor revealed that he walked away from his brother because of “moral issues” and recalled the change in the good relationship they had.

“We were always very close. One of the most beautiful memories I have was when I went to live in Argentina, which was very difficult for me, but he spent a month with me there and it was the best month I had there. happiest of my life, one of them was, without a doubt, the birth of my brother […] Today I can’t see. Because admiration, respect, affinity, today I don’t feel for him. But what I feel is brotherly love, it will never erase. And the longing for everything we lived through”, said Bruno.

Thiago Gagliasso used Twitter to comment on his brother’s speech. “My dear brother Bruno Gagliasso declared in a podcast that the reason he doesn’t talk to me is not politics, but for a ‘moral’ issue because today I support this shit (Jair Bolsonaro) is because I have no scruples in detail, dressed in a Lula’s towel!”, he wrote.

“Bruno my dear brother, it would be a great pleasure for us to sit together at a table for a debate, I can show with facts the thug you publicly support without scruples and the fun your gang did with public money in Rouanet how about it? break loose?”, he challenged.

Bruno my dear brother, it would be a great pleasure to sit together at a table for a debate, I can show with facts the BANDIDO that you publicly support without scruples and the party that your gang did with public money on rouanet how about it?

Will you accept it or will you go slack? — Thiago Gagliasso (@thigagliasso) July 8, 2022