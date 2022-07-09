Bug in the ear? Know what to do if this happens

Having a bug in your ear is an uncomfortable and unexpected situation, but it can happen to anyone. Insect entry can cause severe pain, infections, and even hearing loss. Patients describe the experience as “desperate”, but some precautions can ease the discomfort and make removal easier.

At first it is important to stop the insect from moving, dripping 3 or 4 drops of alcohol in the ear or another liquid substance that kills the drowned insect, then it is necessary to seek medical help and not try to remove the insect by own account.

Insects produce noise and great discomfort. A tick, for example, carries the risk of infection due to its bacteria and can cause injury and contamination. In the case of objects, such as seeds, rubber and paper, they can absorb water inside the ear causing swelling and impairing hearing. Inflammation can cause pain and a bad smell, as well as making it easier for infections to develop.

Otorhinolaryngologist Renato Roithmann explained to Uol that cases in children need extra attention, as they do not usually tell what happened. Removal should only be done by the otorhinolaryngologist who has all the material for the different cases. Because when the first attempt at removal fails, it is always more difficult to perform the next ones because of bleeding that can happen and disturb the visualization of the insect or object.