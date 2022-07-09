Caixa draws today (7/9) R$ 47 million – and it’s not at Mega-Sena – Nacional

Timemania can pay BRL 47 million in today’s draw (9) (photo: Pixabay)

Caixa Econômica Federal has prizes of more than R$ 67 million in the lotteries this Saturday (9/7), at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. What will be the busiest modality? Anyone who thinks it’s Mega-Sena is wrong, which allocated R$ 51.8 million to a bet by Blumenau-SC for hitting the six dozen last Wednesday (6), but now offers “only” R$ 3 million in contest 2499. Tonight, the ball of the moment is Timemania number 1806, which can pay R$ 47 million.

In Timemania, the participant must choose ten numbers from 01 to 80 and hope that seven are drawn. You also need to fill in the “Heart Team”. There is no option to select more tens. Therefore, the value of the bet is unique, of R$ 3.

Anyone who wants to enter the competition for R$ 47 million has until 7 pm today to play the games on the Loterias Caixa website or app, by logging in with a CPF and a six-digit password. In the lottery houses, the working hours end in the afternoon.

The player who guesses the seven numbers alone will be awarded the maximum value. ‘Team do Coração’ pays a symbolic amount of R$ 7.50.

previous draw

The numbers of the 1805 contest, on Thursday (7th), were 01 – 07 – 12 – 41 – 55 – 66 – 72. Seventeen players scored six points and won, each, R$ 32,993.61. Another 738 participants scored five correctly and took R$ 1,085.73.

In the range of four hits, 13,362 bets pocketed BRL 9, while 125,602 placed three numbers and recovered BRL 3 from the game. Finally, 39,034 cards noted Náutico-PE as “Team of the Heart” and received R$ 7.50. READ MORE – Lotofácil 2567: prize accumulates and goes to R$ 4 million

last winner

Timemania paid the maximum amount for the last time in the 1738 contest, on January 20, 2022, when a player from Cuiabá-MT marked the numbers 03 – 29 – 43 – 50 – 51 – 66 – 71 and guaranteed BRL 10,078,210 .05. Since then the prize has accumulated through 67 draws.

According to Caixa, the probability of hitting the seven tens of Timemania is 1 in 26,472,637. The alternatives to increase the chances are the acquisition of more games and/or participation in a pool. READ MORE – Mega-Sena: single bet takes BRL 51.8 million

Performance

The R$ 47 million from Timemania corresponds to the net value, since Caixa previously deducts income tax. In savings, the yield would be R$ 329 thousand in one month, based on the rate of 0.7008% reported by the Central Bank on July 7.

Timemania clubs

Timemania was created in 2008 with the aim of helping football clubs pay INSS, FGTS and other taxes to the Union.

The lottery allocates 22% of its revenue to 80 teams: 20 from Série A, 20 from Série B, 20 from Série C and 20 best positioned in the CBF ranking outside the three main divisions.

ABC-RN Highs-PI America-MG America-RN Aparecidense-GO Atletico-PR Atlético-AC Atlético-CE Atlético-GO Atlético-MG Avail-SC Bahia-BA Boa Esporte-MG Boavista-RJ Botafogo-PB Botafogo-RJ Botafogo-SP Bragantino-SP Brazil-RS Brasiliense-DF Brusque-SC Campinense-PB RS-Boxes Ceará-CE Chapecoense-SC Cianorte-PR trust yourself Corinthians-SP Coritiba-PR CRB-AL Criciúma-SC Cruzeiro-MG CSA-AL Cuiabá-MT Ferroviária-SP Ferroviário-CE Figueirense-SC Flamengo-RJ Forest-CE Fluminense-RJ Fortaleza-CE Goiás-GO Grêmio-RS Guarani-SP Empress-MA International-RS Ituano-SP Jacuiense-BA Joinville-SC Juazeirense-BA Youth-RS Londrina-PR Luverdense-MT Manaus-AM Mirassol-SP Moto Club-MA Náutico-PE Novorizontino-SP West-SP PR worker Palmeiras-SP Paraná-PR Paysandu-PA Ponte Preta-SP Remo-PA Sampaio Corrêa-MA Santa Cruz-PE Santos-SP São Bento-SP São José-RS Sao Paulo-SP São Raimundo-RR Sport-PE Tombense-MG Thirteen-PB Vasco-RJ Vila Nova-GO Vitória-BA Volta Redonda-RJ Ypiranga-RS

Other lotteries this Saturday (9/7)

In addition to Timemania 1806 and Mega-Sena 2499, Caixa draws lots tonight for the Lotofácil 2568, Quina 5893, +Millionária 7, Dupla-Sena 2389 and Lucky Day 627 contests. Check out the details.

Mega-Sena 2499 – BRL 3 million

The prize of R$ 3 million will be awarded to those who match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is possible to choose from six to 15 numbers.

Values: BRL 4.50 (6), BRL 31.50 (7), BRL 126.00 (8), BRL 378.00 (9), BRL 945.00 (10), BRL 2,079 .00 (11), BRL 4,158.00 (12), BRL 7,722.00 (13), BRL 13,513.50 (14), 22,522.50 (15).

Lotofácil 2568 – BRL 4 million

The player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket.

Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).

Quina 5893 – BRL 1.5 million

The prize is the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card.

Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) .

+Millionaire 7 – BRL 10 million

The player fills in 6 to 12 numbers (01 to 50), plus two to six lucky clovers (01 to 06).*

Values: BRL 6.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 168.00 (8), BRL 504.00 (9), BRL 1,260.00 (10), BRL 2,772 .00 (11), BRL 5,544.00 (12).

*The value of the number of clovers will depend on the number of tens selected on the steering wheel

Dupla-Sena 2389 – BRL 950 thousand

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.

Values: BRL 2.50 (6), BRL 17.50 (7), BRL 70.00 (8), BRL 210.00 (9), BRL 525.00 (10), BRL 1,155 .00 (11), BRL 2,310.00 (12), BRL 4,290.00 (13), BRL 7,507.50 (14), BRL 12,512.50 (15).

Lucky Day 627 – BRL 950 thousand

The player must enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Values: BRL 2.00 (7), BRL 16.00 (8), BRL 72.00 (9), BRL 240.00 (10), BRL 660.00 (11), BRL 1,584 .00 (12), BRL 3,432.00 (13), BRL 6,864.00 (14), BRL 12,870.00 (15).

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.