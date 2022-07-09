Camilo Santana declares support for Izolda Cela’s pre-candidacy: ‘it’s a matter of justice’ – PontoPoder

The former governor of Ceará Camilo Santana (PT) publicly declared this Friday (8) support for the pre-candidacy of governor Izolda Cela (PDT). The publication on social networks was made after a controversial speech by ex-minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) about maintaining the alliance with the PT in Ceará.

“Defending that governor Izolda Cela, from the PDT, be given the right to seek re-election, for her seriousness and competence, is a matter of justice”, wrote the PT on social media.

Camilo’s speech comes hours after Ciro Gomes said he doesn’t know if the former governor remains an ally.

“Lula is so irresponsible that he’s making arrangements with Eunício and he’s already got the governor there – he’s already promised he’ll be a minister – who was our ally, or is our ally. I still don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold there. there the damn mess produced by Lula”, Ciro told the Avesso Podcast.

Support

Since leaving the government, Camilo has articulated support for the name of the governor in the countryside of Ceará. The articulation even occurs with opponents of Ciro Gomes, as is the case of former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB).

On the other hand, the leadership of the PDT has acted to name the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio. Carlos Lupi himself, the party’s national president, has already made public statements in support of the former manager.

Behind the scenes, there is a demand for Camilo to participate more actively in the succession debates with the PDT. “Who should be leading this (succession) is Camilo, Cid and the governor”, said José Guimarães, this Thursday (7).

alliances

With Cid Gomes removed from the negotiations, it was up to Ciro to formalize meetings with the four PDT pre-candidates for the state government and commission internal research to help with decision-making.

The lack of attention to allies during the internal crisis in the PDT has generated public discomfort in recent days. This Thursday (7), five parties allied with the government held a meeting and issued a joint note in support of governor Izolda Cela and asking for “dialogue” with the PDT core.

To Northeast diarymembers of the meeting confirmed that the content of the note received the approval of Camilo Santana before being made public.

The crisis scenario intensified even more with the publication of notes from the PSDB and Repulicanos demanding participation in the state succession debate.