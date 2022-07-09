Cancer: Reducing consumption of bacon, sausages and sausages helps ward off the disease, scientists say

Hot dogs, bacon and barbecues. The culture is full of joyous occasions with processed meats, but when that indulgence extends beyond the occasional celebration, experts say you should cut back.

“The evidence is quite convincing that regular consumption of processed meats is harmful to health, including cancer colorectal, diabetes type 2 and cardiovascular disease,” said Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology and chair of the nutrition department at the Harvard School of Public Health. And overall, he added, most health experts agree that “processed meats are more harmful than unprocessed meats.”

Processed meats can include Ham, sausage, baconcold (like mortadella, smoked turkey and salami), sausages, dried meat, pepperoni and even sauces made with these products. When meat is processed, it is transformed through curing, fermentation, smoking or salting to increase flavor and shelf life.

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that processed meat was “carcinogenic to humans”, citing “sufficient evidence” that it caused colorectal cancer. The Global Fund for Research on Cancer recommends eating little or no processed meat and limiting red meat to about three servings a week.

It’s important to limit your intake of red meat — most commonly beef and pork in the United States — even when unprocessed, because this type of meat is linked not only to cancer, but heart disease, stroke, and overall risk of death. (In its 2015 announcement on processed meats, the WHO classified red meat as “probably carcinogenic.”)

Experts cannot recommend one type of processed meat over another due to the way research is currently conducted.

“Most studies focus on highly consumed processed meats: sausages, bacon, sausages,” Hu said. So, as all types of processed meats are grouped together in most studies, the professor added, “it’s difficult to make a conclusive statement about which processed meats are better or worse than others.” And, he noted, people who tend to eat one type of processed meat tend to eat others, so it’s hard to distinguish the effects.

“Theoretically, you could argue that processed poultry and fish are not as bad as processed red meat,” Hu said, citing the lower saturated fat content of poultry and fish and the abundance of omega-3 fatty acids in certain types of fish. . “But we don’t have evidence to support that.” So, until more research is done, treat processed poultry and fish products with the same caution.

The main issue appears to be the processing itself, not what the processed meat is made of, said Marji McCullough, senior scientific director of epidemiological research at the American Cancer Society. The act of curing or preserving with nitrates and nitrites, which can create carcinogenic chemicals in food, can contribute to cancer risk, she said.

Another possible variable, she added, is that cooking meat at high temperatures can form additional carcinogens. This includes cooking meat in direct contact with a flame or hot surface, such as when grilling, roasting or frying.

Sodium

In addition to cancer risks, all processed meats tend to be high in sodium, which is “an important factor,” Hu said. Excessive sodium intake can increase the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Processed meats have also been linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and dementia. A large 2021 study in Britain, for example, found that for every additional 25 grams of processed meat in a person’s daily diet, the risk of dementia increased by 44% and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 52%. .

Vijaya Surampudi, assistant professor of medicine at the Center for Human Nutrition at UCLA, said the concern with processed meat is that it can increase inflammation in the body by altering the gut microbiome. “The gut bacteria interact with our immune system and sometimes lead to chronic inflammation,” she said, which can affect blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, increasing the risk of chronic disease and even death.

“A plant-based diet will be much more preventive in reducing risk,” Surampudi said. “That doesn’t mean you have to be 100% vegan or vegetarian,” she added, just that the majority of your diet should come from plant-based sources.

Environment

This way of eating is also better for the environment. So does this mean it’s better to eat plant-based alternatives to processed meat?

“Potentially, processed meat alternatives are better than processed meats, but not all processed meat alternatives are created equal,” Hu said. Ultimately it depends on what the products are made of – whether they are completely plant-based or made from a mixture of meat and vegetables. But, he added, “it is clear that a more optimal diet should be based on minimally processed plant-based foods.”

What about products labeled “no added nitrates or nitrites”? Nitrate-free meats can use ingredients like celery juice, a natural nitrate, but it’s not clear if they’re any better for your health than those made with nitrates or synthetic nitrites.

Of products labeled “organic,” “antibiotic-free,” “vegetarian-fed” or “human-reared,” Surampudi said: “I think if people can choose lean cuts, organic and vegetarian foods – if you can pay – it’s better, because whatever the animal you’re consuming has eaten, it gets concentrated in that animal’s body, and so you consume it too.” This is an important factor to consider with all animal foods, whether processed or not.

In the end, the processed meats that are worse for your health are the ones you eat routinely rather than as an occasional treat. What It Means: Every once in a while—a baseball game or a family barbecue, for example—go ahead and have a hot dog. Just don’t make it a habit. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU