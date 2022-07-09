Casa Verde e Amarela may have great news soon

Gross family income limits for those who want to acquire a property through Casa Verde e Amarela were raised

Last Thursday (7), the FGTS Board of Trustees approved measures to unlock the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program, which was impacted by rising costs and falling family incomes.

ceiling increase

In this way, the gross family income limits for those who want to acquire a property through the housing program were raised. Thus, sub-band 1, with income between R$ 2,400.00 and R$ 2,600.00, had the ceiling increased to R$ 3 thousand. However, the lowest range of up to R$2,400.00 was maintained.

Above these ranges, approval was given to raise the values ​​of the intermediate group, from BRL 2,600.00 to BRL 4,000, to BRL 3,000 to BRL 4,400.00 per month. In addition to the higher income group, which went from R$4,000 to R$7,000 to R$4,400 to R$8,000.

“The measures represent advances to improve the condition of those who produce (builders) and maintain the purchase condition of the Brazilian citizen who wants to acquire their property”, said Alfredo Santos, National Secretary of Housing at the Ministry of Regional Development, in an online presentation promoted by Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (Cbic).

José Carlos Martins, president of Cbic, said that the measures “are excellent and help a lot”.

According to Santos, the measures correspond to an increase of up to R$ 19 thousand in the financing capacity of families. And the reductions in interest rates will be 0.75% and 1.16% in the Casa Verde and Amarela ranges. Thus, 31% of the program’s portfolio will be covered by interest reductions.

Pro-shareholder

In addition, changes were approved in the Pró-Cotista program, aimed at families that do not qualify for Casa Verde e Amarela.

According to the secretary, until the end of the year there will be a reduction in the pro-shareholder interest rate of 1%, remaining at 7.66% per year, for properties valued at up to R$ 350 thousand. As for properties with higher values, the reduction will be 0.5%, to 8.16% per year. The measures are expected to take effect by July 18.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com