Domingo Espetacular shows Casagrande’s first TV interview after dismissal Photo: Publicity / Record TV

After 25 years at Globo, Walter Casagrande left the position of football commentator in a decision that surprised the public. Nobody expected the end of his contract before the World Cup, which will be played in November this year.

After making the announcement on his social networks, the former player gave his first interview to a television station. He received at his home, in São Paulo, the presenter of Spectacular SundayCarolina Ferraz, for a long conversation.

Casagrande spoke openly about various topics such as drug use, the attacks he receives on social media and ostentation in football, without shying away from controversy and without fear.

– I position myself – he said, reaffirming the style that consecrated him.

The chemical dependency that was part of his history for many years is one of the topics he does not stop talking about.

– Today people call me an addict, a drug addict, a financier of trafficking, and they think it’s critical. This is attack, not freedom of expression. I am a chemical dependent just like those who are there in Cracolândia. just the same. If I falter, if I don’t pay attention to my behavior, I’ll go out on the street, you know? – said the ex-football player.

He also explained some projects for the future, such as the idea of ​​working towards the prevention of drug use in schools.

