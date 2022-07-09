Casal Moro will try to debut simultaneously in Congress – Prisma

After an unsuccessful attempt to enter the presidential race, which culminated in a change of party with no guarantees of candidacy, former judge Sergio Moro, from União Brasil, should bid next week for a seat in the Senate by Paraná, your home state. At the same time, the wife of the former Minister of Justice, the lawyer Rosângela Moro, also a newcomer to politics, hopes to win a seat as a federal deputy.

The final decision by the former head of Lava Jato on choosing a parliamentary term is scheduled for next week. The announcement will be made on Tuesday (12), in Curitiba, and removes the possibility of the ex-judge running for the state government. The situation, if confirmed, will generate a dispute between Moro and his political godfather, Senator Álvaro Dias, from Podemos, the party that even hosted his presidential candidacy.

According to a recent survey by the Real Time Big Data institute, Moro would be ahead of Dias in the Senate’s voting intentions.

Rosângela Moro took over the candidacy for the Federal Chamber of São Paulo and is União Brasil’s bet to reach the vacancy with up to half a million votes. She should share the campaign office, at an address on Avenida Brasil, in the capital of São Paulo, with Luciano Bivar, president of the legend and candidate for the Planalto. And she made a demand: that a strategic part of her campaign be led by a mostly female team.