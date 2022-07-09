Cauã Reymond poses with his daughter on a vacation trip to Italy and enchants

Cauã Reymond appears alongside his daughter and wife Mariana Goldfarb on vacation and impresses

The actor Cauã Reymond enchanted his followers by publishing a beautiful click of his 10-year-old daughter Sofia. The girl is the artist’s sole heir. She is the result of a former relationship with the actress. Thank you Massafera.

Grazi and the actor started dating in 2017. At the time, they met in the hallways of TV Globo studios. And in a short time they took the relationship to the public.

In May 2012, the couple became parents to little Sofia. Their marriage ended a year after the birth of their daughter. However, both maintain a good relationship in the name of raising the girl.

Cauã Reymond assumed a new relationship with the digital influencer, Mariana Goldfarb. The two made the union official in 2019. The artist’s current wife and stepdaughter get along very well.

The girl has even given indications that she will follow the career of famous dads. Sofia has already debuted as a model. She graced the cover of a famous fashion magazine and, of course, made dads proud.

Last Thursday (07), the actor impressed fans by showing another ability of the firstborn. The artist took a few days off and took the opportunity to record the moments with his wife and heiress.

While the couple was waiting at the airport, the little girl decided to spend time photographing her father and the result was surprising! In the images released by the artist, Cauã Reymond appears stylish wearing a sweatshirt set and having a coffee.

In the caption of the publication, the actor wrote: “Waiting for the next flight through my daughter’s eyes,” he wrote. The wife of the famous, who was also there, made a point of leaving a comment on the post. “Photo and top photographer I love,” she said.

In another record, Mariana shared a beautiful photo in which she appears clinging to her husband, alongside Sofia and some friends of the couple. They emerged enjoying a beautiful sunny day on a beach in the Sicily region of Italy.

