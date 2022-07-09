CBF authorizes, and Vasco will immediately transfer assets to SAF; club details transition | vasco

+ CD President sees “certain exaggeration” in Alerj’s action

Roberto Duque Estrada, who heads the Special Commission to analyze the 777 proposal, reported that the CBF allowed Vasco to transfer his assets to the company before the end of Series B. In principle, the Confederation did not allow the transfer of player contracts and technical commission members from one CNPJ to another during a competition.

– We have two legal entities, the Vasco da Gama association and 777 Partners. They will get together and create a third entity, which is Vasco SAF. Vasco contributes to SAF with its football assets and liabilities, and 777 contributes money, which is the R$ 700 million already announced. The investor has up to 36 months to make this contribution, with an obligation of minimum contributions each year – said Roberto, who added:

– An important thing is that the CBF authorized the transfer of federative rights of all players who are playing in Serie B before the end of the championship. So it won’t be necessary to make two contributions, Vasco will contribute its assets at once.

With the proximity of the AGE, the expectation is that, if approved, 777 Partners will immediately take charge of football. Carlos Roberto Osório detailed how the transition process will be.

– Once the SAF is approved, Vasco SAF will immediately be created, which will receive all football assets from the equity of this company, along with the entire football department, including employees. What is agreed is to make a smooth transition, we are in tune, we have a common vision of the future and everything will be done to have a smooth year until we achieve the objective of returning to Serie A.

– The entity will make its decisions and, at the same time, we have a transition process in the most areas, as there will be a need to have a marketing and financial department… There will be no risk of discontinuity. SAF will not start with a blank page the next day. During the second semester, outside football, there will be the migration of professionals and, at the end of the year, we will have a defined configuration of what will be SAF and what will be the Vasco association. The statutory partner remains the guardian of our institution – explained Osório.

– Vasco is financially asphyxiated, does not have the resources to invest, consequently builds weak teams, obtains bad sports results, no wonder we are in Serie B for the fifth time, we have low crowd engagement, low revenue and we are going on a long and long spiral slow decay that we have faced in the last 20 years. SAF arrives to break the negative cycle and create a virtuous circle.

– 777 will invest in the qualification of the professional cast. We are in the middle of the season, playing in Serie B, and these investments will be made to have a competitive team in Serie A next year, with more fan engagement and revenue collection, which will come with the best results to make football sustainable over time. The 777 has clear investment targets for the first three years. Then these goals become performance goals. Our metric is the five most budgets in Brazil, and that’s where Vasco will be.

Transparency about SAF

– This interview is part of the communication project of SAF do Vasco. It is an important moment for Vasco’s residents, and this detailed proposal began on Thursday with a meeting of the Deliberative Council with a direct presentation of 777. We want everyone to have the information to make a confident decision regarding the club’s SAF.

– I wanted to put three points that started back there, when Jorge Salgado and the board set three objectives: that SAF could guarantee investments in the club’s football to recover Vasco’s protagonism at national and South American level; to equate the gigantic indebtedness of the club; that the process would guarantee the spirits of vascainidade. These were the three preconditions for moving forward in this process, and the proposal on the club’s table meets these objectives. We now have an email on the air for Vasco residents to ask questions, and we have a set of initiatives up to the General Assembly for everyone to have the necessary information.

– We are going to hold an unprecedented public hearing on VascoTV for any Vasco in Brazil and in the world to give their opinion on Vasco’s future.

Committee work and contracts

– We have a reserved room in Vasco’s office, downtown, and each member has a folder with a copy of all contracts. I separated the commission into three. There is an investment agreement, which is the main agreement, with the SAF statute as an attached document, and also a shareholders’ agreement. Once the SAF is done, contracts are signed by 777 with Vasco, such as use of the brand, lease of the São Januário complex, and two other contracts for the use of the training centers in Duque de Caxias and Cidade de Deus. It had a joint management contract for football, but it became unnecessary as the CBF released the transfer of assets. And there is one more contract about the transition process – detailed Duque Estrada.

– I imagine that we will not need the 10 days that can be extended, but we will not finish within the 15 days, which end on Monday. The draft opinion is now ready, and I have divided the committee into three groups of rapporteurs. One with the investment agreement, another with the shareholders’ agreement and statute, and the third with the brand, CTs and São Januário contracts. We are in the process of consolidating these works. I don’t like to give a date, but our effort is to have this report delivered to the President of the Deliberative Council next week. We will draw attention to the positive points and give recommendations on other situations. I think the main recommendation is the reform of the statute after the conclusion of the SAF – completed the leader.

Association income and statutory partners

– We will have a fixed amount of annual rent for São Januário, which removes from the association the burden of maintaining the complex as a whole. We will also have royalties, which will have a fixed amount and a percentage of sales of products licensed by the Vasco brand. We will also have the income of our statutory partners. The statutory partner is here to watch over Vasco. To be able to vote, elect the president and elect their representatives on the SAF board, you will be the statutory partner. It is very important that the partner of Vasco da Gama is aware of its importance and responsibility. If he is from Vasco, he has to remain a statutory partner. We have other sports with a lot of tradition, such as basketball, futsal, rowing, in addition to schools. In addition, we still have the headquarters of Calabouço and Lagoa. And the dividends, since Vasco will be an important shareholder of SAF – explained Duque Estrada.

– The first phase is the commitment to invest until 2026 to achieve the goals. We want to be big, strong and sustainably in the short term. As of 2027, we begin a future forever, with clear goals in national and international championships for the investment to yield resources to its shareholders. We need to be at the level of investment of the main competitors, and we want a percentage of revenues to be invested in the professional cast. If 777 is extremely efficient in managing 777 and we guarantee titles with a lower investment than our competitors, no problem. What we want are titles – said Osório.

Budget targets and payroll

– The budgetary goals are the goals of the contributions and we have goals in relation to the investment in football, of how these resources will be destined – said Duque.

– It is a central theme, Vasco would not give up the complex. Everything related to the stadium will be leased by 777, and it has an area that will remain with the association, such as the water park, hall of merit, college, administrative area, the sports gym and sports rooms attached to the gym. Vasco and 777 also understand each other in the use of this complex. The total cost of maintaining the complex passes to the SAF, from security to cleaning, if burning a light bulb is a problem for the SAF, which will alleviate the association. It will be a sharing, both SAF and association will be able to use the areas.

– There is a desire to renovate and expand the complex, which can happen in a few ways: the club gets the resources and contributes to the work, then we have foreseen changes in the contract since the stadium would be worth more and generate more resources; if the SAF decides to provide the resources, the club and the SAF will discuss how this will happen – the SAF has already said it is interested in owning the stadium if they invest, but this is not on the table now, this would have to be discussed again ahead in Vasco’s powers – highlighted Carlos Roberto Osório.

More details about contracts

– Transparency is what we have done most, this commission is represented by several members, all the presidents of powers had access to the contracts, but we are dealing with a partner that has strategic interests. What didn’t come out are issues that don’t interest the fan, but that interest our partner. We cannot reveal issues that she has raised confidentially. Our report will be very transparent regarding clauses, investments, guarantees, everything will be presented. We will clear up doubts and, at the end of the process, it will be seen that these confidentiality doubts are a big nonsense, what is relevant to the club’s concern will be fully revealed – said Duque Estrada.

– Vasco is part of a football group formed by 777, the 777 Football Group, which already has clubs in Europe. They set up a corporate structure for this group at an international level. Vasco da Gama is Flagship, it is the flagship of the 777 in South America, of the 777 clubs by far it is the most traditional, the one with the most fans and the one with the most growth potential. No club in national and international football has Vasco’s growth potential. Comparing where Vasco da Gama is today and where he can go is a giant leap. We are in our second year in Série B, we played at Maracanã with 130,000 fans in two games, the games in São Januário were absolutely packed. The potential is very big. Paraphrasing our Raniel, we think that society is not prepared for the return of the new Vasco. The 777 partnership does not just mean financial contributions, it means Vasco’s entry as a protagonist in the international football scene – said Osório

